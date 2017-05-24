Lewkowicz Congratulates ‘Pilon’ Lara for Smashing KO of Briones

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz wishes to congratulate undefeated featherweight, Jorge “Pilon” Lara of Mexico, for his sensational stoppage of Mario Briones last Saturday night.

Fighting in the nationally televised semi-final bout in support of David Benavidez’s eighth-round KO over Rogelio “Porky” Medina at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas, Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) returned in impressive fashion from a 13-month layoff to TKO his countryman Briones (28-6-2, 21 KOs) in the third round.

Fast, powerful and relentless, Lara, a 26-year-old southpaw from Guadalajara, dropped Briones twice in round two and then finished the job at 2:03.





The performance was particularly remarkable, considering Lara was coming off an extended layoff due to a hand injury suffered in his previous fight, a career-changing KO over multiple-time world champion Fernando Montiel, as well as a gunshot wound suffered in a botched robbery attempt in Mexico.

Lewkowicz says Lara will now be chasing the big game in his weight class, especially WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Russell Jr.

“Russell Jr. has talked about moving up in weight,” said Lewkowicz, “Pilon Lara would love to get him in the ring first and send him on his way. He is too strong and powerful for anyone at the weight. This was the most-watched broadcast of PBC on FSN and the world now knows he is a star on the rise.”

According to Lewkowicz, Lara was shaking off some ring rust while dominating the respectable Briones.

“As good as he looked, he is even more frightening at this weight,” said Lewkowicz. “Jorge Lara will destroy any champion or top contender he fights. We are now working on getting one of them in the ring, starting with Gary Russell Jr. Congratulations to my latest new star in boxing for his sensational performance.”





