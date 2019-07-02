Levi Ferguson: Hard Work Paying Off

Levi Ferguson is of the opinion that hard work pays dividends as he looks to rack up more rounds on his learning experience.





The unbeaten Ferguson is down for a second six-rounder, having already completed the distance the last time he stepped through the ropes.

He features on BCB Promotions’ summer offering at Walsall Town Hall, with fight night coming up this Saturday July 6. The show has been titled ‘The Heat Is On.’

It heralds a return to the same venue where Ferguson has recorded all four of his successes in the paid ranks.





He made his bow in 2018, with the debut year witnessing four-round points whitewashes over Paul Cummings, Jordan Grannum and Danny Little.

February’s points verdict over Kevin McCauley was also by a landslide and saw him step up in distance, with the duration completed victoriously.

Ferguson is a regular fixture at BCB’s base in Wednesbury, sparring regularly with his stable-mates in one of the busiest gyms around.

The 24-year-old turned over with an amateur grounding, but only had a handful of bouts for his local Pleck Boxing Club.

He said: “This has been some of the best fight preparation that I’ve had, I’ve had lots of sparring and that’s been on a par with the last couple.

“I’ve been in there with anyone and everyone, so my reactions are razor sharp. I feel like I’m better suited to longer rounds.

“I can do 10 in the gym, there have been times when I’ve done 12 or 13, and that’s with fresh lads jumping in after a few rounds.

“I think I’ve got a good engine and I train at a high intensity, so fighting tends to come easy. My style is to put on pressure, so that suits me.

“I’m an aggressive counter puncher, who likes to pile on the pressure. Hard work, discipline and dedication are important in this sport.

“After this one, I’ll start looking further afield, towards belts and things of that nature, then I can start to make a proper name for myself.

“I’m always fit, I’ve realised the emphasis on training since I turned pro and perhaps I didn’t always dedicate myself like that as an amateur. I’m constantly learning and improving.

“Since I was a kid, boxing is what I’ve enjoyed and I’m buzzing to be a part of it. When you enjoy it, you look forward to that experience. It’s hard work, but worthwhile.”

Tyler Denny is back in action elsewhere on the Town Hall card, in his first outing since vacating the Midlands middleweight title.

Denny, from Rowley Regis, has also challenged for the English crown and is determined to land himself another meaningful opportunity.

Lee Glover will continue his quest to make up for lost time, with just his second bout in three years. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ ended a 33-month spell on the sidelines in September.

An over-the-distance success over Dean Jones at the Town Hall made it 10 victories for the 32-year-old, having previously halted three adversaries early on.

He’s also been beaten four times, having gone twice for the English title at super feather and the Midlands crown at feather. He was also downed by Choi Tseveenpurev in Prizefighter.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is also 4-0 and all points successes. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown.

Sid Bowater, another Wolverhampton boxer, will lace on the gloves again, after two years out, looking to rebuild in the welterweight ranks.

Bowater vanished after conceding his ‘0’ to Nathan Hardy, after three victories. At the age of 29, there’s still time to plot a path towards success.

Amy Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, completes the line-up having previously debuted at bantamweight with a spotless points success over Roz Mari Silyanova.

Former soldier, Alex Jones, from Tiverton, completes the card.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.