Levi Ferguson Aiming For Hat-Trick

Undefeated boxer Levi Ferguson is aiming to make it three wins from three fights as he prepares for his third fight at Walsall Town Hall writes Ben Gibson.





The Walsall-born boxer has taken professional boxing in his stride and has come a long way since his first fight in July this year.

The 23 year-old is preparing to fight on the undercard of James Beech Jr vs Louis Fielding as they compete for the vacant BBBofC Midlands Area Super Featherweight Title.

With this being Levi’s third fight he spoke with zest about the upcoming bout.

“I am looking forward to getting back out there and I am keen to show my improvements in the ring,” he said. “It has been a good camp full of high intensity sprints and circuits.

“I have also been doing a lot of sparring with a variety of styles so that I can be prepared for the night.

“I have been working on my phases and my punch outputs. I have also tried to work on more technical bits in my boxing game.

“It naturally gives me confidence but I also get confidence from all the hard work and the preparation that I put in before the fight.

“All of these add to my confidence.”

Levi is like a large number of professional boxers who have just started their career in the way that he needs to juggle his boxing career with another job.

However, Levi is taking it all in his stride saying, “It all works well for me as I have a very healthy balance.

“It allows me to have plenty of time in the gym to train and also prepare for my upcoming bouts.

“All of the hard work in the gym and the dedication that I have stuck to outside it makes it all worth it.”

The main event at the Town Hall will see local favourite James Beech Jr, of Bloxwich, contest the vacant Midlands super featherweight title with Tamworth’s Louis Fielding.

Two six-rounders support the top of the bill, with major domestic challengers Ricky Summers and Tyler Denny returning to action.

Tipton’s Summers challenged for the British light heavyweight crown last year and was last ruled out of a clash with Olympian Joshua Buatsi through injury.

Denny, from Rowley Regis, has recovered from the horrific split lip and heavy swelling by his eye that put paid to his English title aspirations in September.

‘Ruthless’ still reigns supreme as the Midlands middleweight champion and is determined to bounce back from that eighth round retirement to Reece Cartwright.

Lee Glover returns to the ring after two years out. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ has competed for Midlands and English honours, the latter at two weights. He’s back at super feather.

Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme and a product of Orme Boxing Club, goes after a magnificent seven of pro boxing wins. The 28-year-old light heavy has six points wins so far.

Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, a protege of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, targets a hat-trick of paid successes. The Merridale BC graduate only turned over on September 22.

Out-of-towners Nathan Reeve and Cole Johnson complete the card at super welterweight, bantam and lightweight respectively.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £60 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It will be £40 for entry on the door.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, are the show’s headline sponsors. They will host the weigh in (over 18s).