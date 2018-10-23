LeShawn Rodriguez vs. Calvin Metcalf on Barrera-Monaghan card on Nov.3

LeShawn “Lightning” Rodriguez loves being part of boxing’s streaming revolution. The hard-hitting middleweight is eager to make a statement on Saturday, November 3 when fans across the United States and worldwide can see in him action from The Aviator in Brooklyn, New York as part of a Facebook Watch live broadcast.





Rodriguez (9-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Calvin Metcalf (9-1, 2 KOs) of Kansas City, Missouri in a scheduled six round bout.

Appearing on the Facebook Watch platform is something Rodriguez likes a lot. “I feel good about it … Everyone who can’t make it out (to Brooklyn) can see me. All my friends can see me at the fights. I think it’s cool. It’s the new way of doing things. It’s a big platform, social media streaming is real big,” said Rodriguez. It’s also a way for fans to see exciting young prospects on fight undercards who weren’t getting exposure on traditional TV broadcasts.

For people watching him for the first time on Facebook watch, know this: Rodriguez has an early evening on his mind. He ended a six-fight knockout streak with his last bout, so Rodriguez craves the knockout win in Brooklyn. “I’m looking to put on a show and stop this guy. I just watched him (on video). I don’t think he can handle me!” declared Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who was last in the ring in March, is eager to get back in action. “I never stopped training, I train all year round. I’m ready to fight, ready to go,” said Rodriguez.





Rodriguez said the long stretch working in the gym has given him time to focus. “I’m in my best shape ever. I feel that way,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve been sparring eight rounds, ten rounds, I’m barely even breathing hard.’

Rodriguez sees himself as part of a fresh wave of top competitors in the middleweight division, ready to take over as current champions age out and retire. “I think I stand very tall at the top, I feel I’ll be the champ at the top,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve sparred a lot of people. I’ve sparred Danny Jacobs, and I know I’m right there. I feel my confidence growing the longer I’m in the pro game. I like to knock people out too!

“The guys (like me) coming up are hungrier, they are there to make a statement,” said Rodriguez. “So, look out, tune into my fight. Come watch and I’ll put on a show.”

