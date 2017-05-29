Dudley’s Les Byfield has gone back to his roots ahead of his appearance back in the ring on home turf next week.

He will lace on the gloves again at the Venue, on Dudley town centre’s high street, a week on Friday (June 9) for fight night, writes Craig Birch.

The 30-year-old super featherweight, from Netherton, has had choices to make after the pro boxers section at Priory Park Boxing Club closed at the turn of the year.





‘The Minefield’ has done the bulk of his training for this one with Jason Astley, who used to coach him when he plied his trade on the unlicensed circuit.

Astley works on the security staff for Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, so has arranged for sparring sessions with the highly-rated Sanjeev Sahota.

Byfield has reaped the benefits and is now dead set on putting those improvements into action, when Russell Midgley is the other man in the squared circle for a four-rounder.

He said: “I’ve had a little bit of a rest and a think about things, what with Priory Park closing to the pros as everybody knows.





“I’m back at it now, I’d never go back to unlicensed boxing after this and all I want to do is to improve. I’ve had a couple of niggling injuries, but they are all gone.

“I’m feeling good, Jason used to train me for all of my unlicensed fights so he knows me better than anyone and we get on well. I’ve gone back to my roots and it’s what I needed.

“I’ve improved as a pro but, to a point, I’ve stopped the progression that got me to that level. Me and Jason are getting the basics right again.

“He’s got a lot of contacts in the sport, so I’ve been down sparring with Sanjeev. He’s a strong lad, technically good and he’s was fight fit, at the time.

“I enjoyed it, I had about five rounds with him. Now I need to stay off track and be more elusive in there. I rise a little bit when I throw my shots, too, rather than staying tucked in.

“We are working on those things and we’ll find out on the night how everything goes. I’m just taking everything in from everybody.”

