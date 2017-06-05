Leonie Giebel Set To Fight For WBF Eurasia Title

German national Super Featherweight Champion Leonie Giebel will attempt to move closer to world championship level when she fights for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens Eurasia title on Saturday June 10 at Porsche Zentrum in Paderborn.

Still only twenty-four years old, Giebel has been a professional since 2011, and put together an undefeated record of 10-0-1 (1). In October of 2015 she captured the vacant German crown with a split decision over tough competitor Daniela Graff, and, after two stay-busy fights in 2016, she is now ready to take the next step.

Her opponent, in the main event of a show promoted by Kai Gutmann, will be Serbian-born, but Germany-based, Maja Milenkovic, 5-9 (1). It will be a rematch, as the two of them squared off in May of 2015 with Giebel winning by fifth round technical knockout.





At the time, Milenkovic (25), who started her career with six straight losses, was 0-3 and nowhere near as seasoned as she is now, two years on. After her win-less start she went 5-2 before losing a shot at the WBF International Lightweight title to Viviane Obenauf in Switzerland this past March.

Giebel, and the team around her, is not expecting an easy nights work, knowing that Milenkovic is not the same fighter they saw in 2015. In fact, Milenkovic has fought much better opposition than Giebel, but it remains to be seen if the experience she has acquired since the first meeting will make a significant difference.