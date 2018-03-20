Leon & Michael Spinks Confirmed For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today Olympic gold medalists and heavyweight champions Leon and Michael Spinks are confirmed to attend the 2018 Hall of Fame Weekend in “Boxing’s Hometown” on June 7-10th.





“Leon and Michael Spinks hold a special place in boxing history as the only brothers to win both Olympic gold medals and the world heavyweight championship,’” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are excited to welcome both to Canastota to be part of the 2018 Hall of Fame events.”

Michael Spinks captured middleweight gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. As a pro, he won the WBA and WBC light heavyweight titles before becoming the first light heavyweight champion to win the heavyweight title when he defeated Larry Holmes (W 15) for the IBF belt in 1985. Spinks retired in 1988 with a pro record of 31-1 (21 KOs) that includes wins over Yaqui Lopez, Marvin Johnson, Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, Gerry Cooney and Dwight Qawi. In 1994, Spinks was elected into the Hall of Fame.

One of boxing’s most colorful personalities, “Neon” Leon captured light heavyweight gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. He turned pro in 1977 and, on February 15, 1978, in only his 8th pro bout, Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight championship. The bout was deemed “Fight of the Year” and “Upset of the Year.” During his career, Leon scored wins over Alfredo Evangelista, Bernardo Mercado, Jesse Burnett and drew with Eddie Lopez and Scott LeDoux.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney and many more.

