Leon McKenzie back in title mix

November 2016 saw Leon McKenzis lose a contencious split decision for the English Super-Middleweight title but now Steve Goodwin has secured his charge another title shot when he takes on highly touted Alan Higgins for the vacant Southern Area title.





Higgins is a former champion having defeated Cello Renda to win the title only to lose another highly debatable decision against Craig Richards in his first defence.

McKenzie put on an accomplished display against Smyle and was hoping that that contest would bring about a British title tilt but now aims to get back on track winning the Southern Area strap. “I have been waiting for a major title fight” said McKenzie.

The show promoted by Goodwin “EPSILON” also features another Southern Area title where Erick Ochieng takes on Freedy Kiwitt for the Southern Area Welterweight title plus the explosive final Eliminator for the English Cruiserweight title between “Mach Man” Wadi Camacho and the undefeated general “Arfan Iqbal”

The stacked undercard features Adrian Martin fighting for the International Super-Welterweight Challenge Belt, English Super-Bantaweight champion Josh Kennedy and former British title challenger Ian “Lay Em Out” Lewison.