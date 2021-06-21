Leon Lawson battles Nathaniel Gallimore on June 27th

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Leon Lawson will battle hard-hitting Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Sunday, June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

FS1 PBC Fight Night begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will feature unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton taking on Jasper McCargo in an eight-round bout, and undefeated super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall in a four-round contest against Ruben Torres.

The FS1 telecast will precede FOX PBC Fight Night which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion David O. Morrell Jr. taking on undefeated contender Mario Cazares.

Tickets for the event, which are promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at The Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

A towering six-foot, five-inch super welterweight, Lawson (14-0, 7 KOs) will face the toughest test of his young career against Gallimore. The 21-year-old most recently knocked out Ramal Amanov in the fourth round of their February showdown, making it three-straight knockout victories for Lawson. A native of Flint, Michigan, Lawson is the cousin of two-time champion Anthony Dirrell and longtime contender Andre Dirrell. He will be making his third career appearance at The Armory in Minneapolis, after scoring victories there in 2018 and 2019.

Gallimore (21-5-1, 17 KOs) has made a name for himself challenging the best fighters at 154-pounds and using his power and skill to present stiff competition. The 33-year-old owns a stoppage victory over former unified champion Jeison Rosario and has also faced former unified champion Julian Williams, former champion Patrick Teixeira, and top contenders Erickson Lubin and Sebastian Fundora. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Gallimore has fought out of Chicago as a pro.

Oberlton (1-0, 1 KO) made his pro debut in January as the 22-year-old stopped Nathan Sharp in the third round, before most recently knocking out Larry Pryor in May. Representing the fighter-rich city of Philadelphia, Oberlton won the 2018 and 2016 National Golden Gloves tournaments and reached the finals of the 2018 U.S. National Championships prior to turning pro. He will be taking on the Monterey, California native McCargo (4-1-2, 2 KOs), who most recently fought to a majority draw against Josh Hernandez in February of 2020. The 34-year-old turned pro in 2016 and was unbeaten in his first four bouts.

The 20-year-old Marshall (1-0, 1 KO) turned pro on April 20 after an impressive amateur career and delivered a quick first-round knockout of Christian Marron on FS1. Marshall was born in Landover, Maryland and now resides in Capitol Heights, Maryland as he prepares to take on the 30-year-old Torres (4-1, 1 KO). A native of Sacramento, California, Torres won a unanimous decision over Donnis Reed in February 2020 in his last outing.

In non-televised undercard attractions, a pair of Twin Cities natives will step into the ring in separate showdowns as Minneapolis fan-favorite VeShawn Owens (11-2, 10 KOs) fights at The Armory for the fourth time in a six-round super lightweight contest, while St. Paul’s Joe James (8-0, 5 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line in a six-round welterweight attraction. Plus, 19-year-old prospect Angel Chavez (3-0, 3 KOs) will make his U.S. debut in a four-round non-televised attraction.