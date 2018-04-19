Leon Gower Eyes Title Tilt

Leon Gower is eyeing a Midlands Area title fight after his next bout against Brett Fidoe on BCB Promotions’ “Time To Shine” show on April 21st.





The 25-year-old from Burton-on-Trent made an explosive return to the ring following injury in March, rocking Latvian featherweight Dmitrijs Gutmans with 10 seconds left of the first round with a powerful left-right combination.

The shot with the right, straight down the middle, sent Gutmans reeling into the ropes and secured a third consecutive stoppage for the impressive Gower.

“Before the fight I got told he was a tough guy,” said Gower.

“We just worked on shooting the general shots down the middle and hopefully wearing him down.





“The first round went and I didn’t expect to catch him as cleanly as that with the right hand, and he went down anyway.

“It was definitely surprising – but it’s a first-round stoppage!

“I’ve never looked for the stoppage, I’ve never said pre-fight that I’m going to win by stoppage.

“If it comes, it comes and brilliant – but I’m ready to go toe-to-toe in the scheduled rounds.

“I’ve slowly figured that out now through training – I’ve learnt to plant my feet and throw the harder shots when I need to.





“That’s what we have been working on and it’s going to plan so far. It’s definitely exciting.”

That win over Gutmans brought Gower to five fights undefeated from his professional debut in December 2015.

And Gower is now harbouring ambitions of a Midlands title shot after Fidoe (8-45), with the vacant Super-Bantamweight belt a possibility.

“I’m expecting a really tough fight,” Gower said of Fidoe.

“He’s been in with everyone, he’s had title shots and really taken fighters the distance. He’s a tough, durable kid with a lot of skills, but we’ve been working on a few things and hopefully it’ll come out.

“Until the night’s there, I can’t really say what I’m planning for the first round!

“I’m trying to make up for lost time. I had a bad injury last year that put me out for a good few months and it knocked me back from where I want to be.

“For now, I’m trying to keep busy and see what keeps popping up.

“I’d like the Midlands Title next – after Brett. Errol (Johnson) has mentioned it a few times now, so hopefully we can put that into plan and go and get that sorted after this next one.”

Tickets, priced at £40 standard unreserved and £80 VIP Ringside, are on sale now from the Walsall Town Hall Box Office 0845 111 2900.

The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Drive, Walsall (just off junction 10 of the M6).