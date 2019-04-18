Leon Bunn vs Harth; Yigit Faces Hernandez On May 4 In Frankfurt

Leon Bunn (13-0, 7 KOs) will face Leon Harth (18-3, 12 KOs) for the IBF International Light Heavyweight title on May 4 at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt.





Bunn tops the bill in his hometown as Team Sauerland return to the Fraport Arena for the first time in seven years following a memorable cruiserweight showdown between Yoan Pablo Hernandez and Steve Cunningham in 2012.

The 26-year-old from Frankfurt is back in action after a unanimous points win over Viktor Polyakov on February 16 in Koblenz, and will have the chance to claim his first professional title as he goes toe-to-toe with countryman Harth.

“I would like to thank my promoter Team Sauerland for the opportunity and the confidence they’ve shown in me,” said the highly rated light heavyweight.





“To fight for my first title in my hometown is amazing! I’m looking forward to a great evening with a great atmosphere. Everyone knows that my fans support me everywhere I am boxing, but here in Frankfurt, it’s going to be even better!

“It’s time to step up. I want to climb the rankings and box for the big titles, and to do that I have to beat Leon Harth, even though I know he’s very strong.”

Having campaigned at cruiserweight, Harth has returned to light heavyweight, where he remains undefeated, and has captured the IBO Continental and WBC Asia 175lb titles in his last two contests.

The only blemishes on the Detmold-boxer’s resume come from defeats to former World Champions Murat Gassiev and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk, and World title challenger Artur Mann, who meets Kevin Lerena for the IBO crown on March 16.

“It’s great that my promoter Petko’s Box Promotion with Team Sauerland has been able to agree this fight,” said Harth. “Leon Bunn is a good boxer with a good amateur pedigree, but I have fought at a higher level. My switch from cruiserweight down to light heavyweight has also served me well. Here, I can play to my strengths much better, as Leon Bunn will find out on May 4.”

Harth’s promoter Alexander Petkovic adds: “We worked very well with Team Sauerland at last June’s Petko’s Fight Night, and the negotiations for this fight were just as simple, within 24 hours we were in agreement. This is exactly the type of fight we have to deliver for the German audience. We know that Leon Bunn is a strong boxer and his fans will support him in many ways, but our Leon will fight bravely and produce a big fight for all boxing fans, I promise!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says: “Leon Harth will provide a tough test for Leon Bunn, but if he wants to step up, he must be prepared to face tougher opponents, and Harth is a tough opponent. I am very happy that Harth and Petko’s Boxing Promotions have accepted this fight. We look forward to returning to Frankfurt for an action-packed evening of boxing, and we will be announcing some great fights for the undercard in the coming weeks!”

Anthony Yigit (22-1-1, 7 KOs) will face Sandro Hernandez (15-7-3, 10 KOs) as the slick southpaw returns to action on May 4 at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt.

Yigit outpointed Mohamed Khalladi on February 16 at the CGM Arena in Koblenz following a brave attempt at the IBF World Super Lightweight title in his World Boxing Super Series Quarter-Final clash with Ivan Baranchyk.

The 27 year-old, currently based in Gran Canaria, is back in Germany for another eight-round clash against Venezuela’s Sandro Hernandez, who in his last bout went the distance with Yigit’s former opponent Sandor Martin.

“I was satisfied with my performance against Khalladi because we got a good victory against a solid opponent. He knew he had a chance to make a name for himself if he beat me so he came to win and went out fighting with all he got,” says Yigit who wants to keep active as he awaits a return to the World stage.

“Hernandez fought and went the distance with Sandor Martin, who I defended my European title against in 2017, and who I would say is one of the top fighters in Europe, so I expect Hernandez to come and try to make a statement.

“It’s important for me to keep busy because I love fighting. I love the thrill of going in the ring and hearing the crowd cheer after a good fight. I like to entertain, and this is the only way I know how so the more I fight the better. Also it will keep me prepared for when a big fight comes, but I treat every fight the same. I’m always training hard and I’m always giving it 110%.”

Yigit joins a stacked card in Frankfurt topped by the IBF International Light Heavyweight title clash between Leon Bunn and Leon Harth, and featuring super welterweight star Abass Baraou against former World ruler Ali Funeka.

Heavyweight Albon Pervizaj is also in action taking on Gabriel Enguema, while 17 year-old sensation Sophie Alisch returns for her third professional contest, and Danish heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist meets Dominik Musil.