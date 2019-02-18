Leon Bauer Extends Contract With Team Sauerland

Leon Bauer (15-0-1, 9 KOs) has signed a contract extension with promoter Team Sauerland as the 20 year-old super middleweight continues his promising career on April 6 at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg, Germany.





One of the rising stars of Team Sauerland’s German stable, Bauer has been touted as one of the country’s hottest super middleweight prospects. Having made his debut at just 16 years of age, he is now undefeated in sixteen professional contests and is the current IBF Youth World Champion.

“Leon is a great boxer, who has a lot of experience for a fighter of his age,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “We look forward to working with him, his father Bernd, who is also his trainer, and his management, to ensure he fulfills his potential. We’re positive Leon has a very exciting future ahead of him.”

“It is important to have a strong promoter behind you for planning and security,” says Bauer. “And I am happy I can now fully concentrate on the future. Of course, I want to win titles as quickly as possible, but everything has to fit, and working in close cooperation with my promoter, we will take those next steps.”





“We are pleased that we can continue our cooperation with Team Sauerland, and we look forward to celebrating many more successes together,” adds Bauer’s coach and father Bernd.

Bauer will return to the ring on April 6 in Wolfsburg, following his unanimous points win over Jorge Silva on December 8 in Zagreb, and joins stablemates Patrick Wojcicki and Denis Radovan in action at the CongressPark.

Patrick Wojcicki defends his IBF Intercontinental Middleweight title against Marcelo Fabian Caceres, while Denis Radovan rematches domestic rival Ronny Mittag for the IBF European Middleweight crown.

Tickets for the Team Sauerland event on April 6 at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg are available online via www.eventim.de.