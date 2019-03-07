Leon Bauer back in action on April 6 in Wolfsburg, Germany

Leon Bauer (15-0-1, 9 KOs), Sophie Alisch (1-0, 1 KO) and Limi Tairi (4-0, 3 KOs) return to action on the undercard of Patrick Wojcicki’s IBF Intercontinental Middleweight title fight against Marcelo Fabian Caceres on April 6 in Wolfsburg.





The rising German stars are the latest additions to a stacked card at the CongressPark, which also features the hotly anticipated rematch between Denis Radovan and Ronny Mittag for the IBF European Middleweight crown.

Bauer will contest his first fight since signing a contract extension with Team Sauerland, against the tough Argentinian Mateo Damian Veron (28-22-3, 8 KOs). Veron is a dangerous operator, who cannot be underestimated, especially after upsetting veteran Lolenga Mock on points in January.

“Mateo Damian Veron is tough and experienced boxer, but someone I have to beat to achieve my goals,” said Bauer, the 20 year-old from Hatzenbuehl.





Alisch returns to the ring for her second professional fight, having blasted out Sopo Kintsurashvili in the first-round on her debut in Koblenz on February 16. The 17-year-old now faces Alina Zaitseva (1-1) in her first six-round bout.

Having claimed her first victory inside 52 seconds, Alisch insists she has no issue going the distance if needed. “We often work over six or eight rounds in training, so it will be no problem for me,” said the Berlin-boxer.

Local hero Tairi is back in Wolfsburg, where he claimed a sixth-round knockout win over Istvan Kun on October 6, and is looking forward to boxing in front of his home fans again as he takes on Hungary’s Tomas Kozma (6-8-3, 3 KOs).

“I would like to thank Team Sauerland. It’s great to box in Wolfsburg again,” he said. “I have already sold many tickets to my friends and fans, and I will do my part to create a great atmosphere at the CongressPark on April 6.”

Leon Bauer (15-0-1, 9 KOs) has signed a contract extension with promoter Team Sauerland as the 20 year-old super middleweight continues his promising career on April 6 at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg, Germany.

One of the rising stars of Team Sauerland’s German stable, Bauer has been touted as one of the country’s hottest super middleweight prospects. Having made his debut at just 16 years of age, he is now undefeated in sixteen professional contests and is the current IBF Youth World Champion.

“Leon is a great boxer, who has a lot of experience for a fighter of his age,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “We look forward to working with him, his father Bernd, who is also his trainer, and his management, to ensure he fulfills his potential. We’re positive Leon has a very exciting future ahead of him.”

“It is important to have a strong promoter behind you for planning and security,” says Bauer. “And I am happy I can now fully concentrate on the future. Of course, I want to win titles as quickly as possible, but everything has to fit, and working in close cooperation with my promoter, we will take those next steps.”

“We are pleased that we can continue our cooperation with Team Sauerland, and we look forward to celebrating many more successes together,” adds Bauer’s coach and father Bernd.

Bauer will return to the ring on April 6 in Wolfsburg, following his unanimous points win over Jorge Silva on December 8 in Zagreb, and joins stablemates Patrick Wojcicki and Denis Radovan in action at the CongressPark.

Tickets for the Team Sauerland event on April 6 at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg are available online via www.eventim.de.