Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen to work Charlo twins card for FOX PBC this Sat.

Today, FOX Sports announces three-time heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and legendary trainer Joe Goossen join blow-by-blow announcer Kenny Albert to call FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT and featuring the world champion Charlo twins live from Brooklyn on Saturday, Dec. 22 (8:00 PM ET) on FOX, FOX Deportes and streaming on the FOX Sports app. Adrian Garcia Marquez, Erik Morales and Jaime Motta call the fights in Spanish on FOX Deportes.









In addition, the FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT broadcast features former lightweight champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini as an analyst, and hosts Chris Myers and Kate Abdo. Veteran combat sports journalist Heidi Androl reports and interviews fighters, while International Boxing Hall of Famers Jimmy Lennon Jr. and Larry Hazzard Sr. join the show as ring announcer and FOX Sports PBC rules expert / unofficial scorer, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to put together a great group of boxing experts and broadcasters for the first Premier Boxing Champions show on FOX this weekend,” says Steve Becker, Vice President of Production, FOX Sports. “In addition, we’ll mix in several of the biggest boxers today on the broadcast, including heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, welterweight champion Keith Thurman and junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd, letting them add their insights and knowledge to the mix.”

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT features world champion twins Jermall and Jermell Charlo co-headlining a night of primetime action from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) defends his WBC Interim Middleweight Title against late-replacement Matt Korobov (28-1, 14 KOs), while WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo (31-0, 15 KOs) battles Tony Harrison (27-2, 21 KOs). A heavyweight showdown between Dominic Breazeale (19-1, 17 KOs) and Carlos Negron (20-1, 16 KOs) opens the evening.









FOX Sports PBC programming begins Thursday, Dec. 20 (2:00 PM ET) on FS2 and the FOX Sports app with the one-hour FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE, as host Abdo is joined Mancini and WBC Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter to preview the fights on the card and interview fighters. Androl presides over the press conference.

On Friday, Dec. 21, the FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW is telecast on FS2 and streaming on the FOX Sports app at 1:30 PM ET, with host Abdo and analysts Porter and Mancini again on the desk, previewing the fights. Jimmy Lennon Jr. hosts the weigh-ins on stage, while Androl interviews fighters onsite.

Leading up to the fights, PBC fighters offer unique, behind-the-scenes clips on the FOX PBC social pages. Follow @PBConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the #PBConFOX fights Saturday.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports app, through the FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes streams. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store or on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE

TIME (ET)

EVENT

NETWORK*

Thursday,

Dec. 20

2:00 PM

FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE

FS2

Friday,

Dec. 21

1:30 PM

FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW

FS2

Saturday,

Dec. 22

8:00 PM

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT

FOX / FOX Deportes

*All programs available on FOX Sports App and FOX Sport