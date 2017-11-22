Lennox Clarke gets IBO Title Shot

Halesowen’s super middleweight sensation, Lennox Clarke (15-0-1), believes his time has finally come.

The 26 year-old has endured a stop-start year but is ready to make up for lost time when he challenges Leicester’s Jahmaine Smyle (14-6-2) in an all Midlands Derby for the vacant International Boxing Organisation Continental Super Middleweight Title.





The bout will take place in Smyle’s hometown at the Leicester Arena on Saturday, 2nd December as part of Cyclone Promotions’ bumper All Or Nothing Show, which is topped with Sweden’s undefeated European super lightweight champion Anthony Digit defending his belt against Wiltshire’s former English champion, Joe Hughes.

After seeing his own English Title shot stall, Clarke is determined to steal the show, which will be aired live on Channel 5.

“This is my time now,” exclaimed Clarke. “I’ve been waiting for a while for a title shot and finally it’s here.

“I was due to face Darryl Williams for the English Title but that fight never materialised and I’ve since heard Darryl may have retired, which is a shame. I wish him all the best.

“Jahmaine is a similar fighter to Darryl. He’s strong and tough and aggressive. This will be my first televised outing which is a big thing for me. I’ve been on the undercard of a few Sky Sports shows but this will be the first time my fight will be on TV. I’m ready to put in a performance and bring that belt home.”





‘All Or Nothing’ also features Commonwealth Cruiserweight King, Luke Watkins. ‘The Duke’ makes his first defence against Southport’s former British title challenger Mike Stafford. Fellow BCB signed boxers, Craig Morris and Kyle Williams, are also in action.

Ludlow’s Morris faces Swindon’s popular Ryan Martin in an English Welterweight Title Eliminator, whilst unbeaten Wolverhampton bantamweight, Kyle Williams, will fight for the fourth time this year.

The likes of Lichfield super flyweight, Brad Foster, Leicester heavyweight, Josh Quailey, and Northampton’s electric super featherweight prospect, Chantelle Cameron, complete the card. Tickets can be purchased from http://www.cyclonepromotions.com.