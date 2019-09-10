Lennox Clarke and Andrew Robinson Top BCB Boxing Promotions Town Hall Bill

British Title hopefuls Lennox Clarke and Andrew Robinson top BCB Promotions’ latest show at Walsall Town Hall.





The dup, both in mandatory position for the Lord Lonsdale belt at their respective weights, will appear on ‘Brawl At The YTown Hall’ on Saturday, 28th September.

Clarke, from Halesowen, has been put forward to contest the vacant British Super Middleweight crown with Commonwealth champion Lerrone Richards.

Clarke sees his first action of 2019, having previously held the IBO Continental bauble and was previously mandated to challenge for the English strap.

‘Dangerous’ steps into a pro ring for the 20th time, with 19 victories and no defeats. He’s demonstrated power with seven TKOs, five of those inside a round.





Robinson, a Redditch-based Brummie, has been selected to oppose British middleweight boss Liam Williams.

The 34-year-old veteran is determined to add to Midlands and IBO Continental belts after racking up 28 pro bouts, with 23 wins.

His finest hour so far came last time out, in April, when ‘D’Animal’ went over to Poland and handed Damian Jonak his first defeat, with his opponent unbeaten after 42 pro contests.

A host of prospects feature on the undercard.

Liam Davies, of Donnington in Telford, resumes his efforts in the super bantamweight division still inside his first year since turning over.

The second generation fighter has shown power over his four wins and already has his maiden TKO, with two other opponents also visiting the floor but seeing the final bell.

The son of former Midlands champion Tristan Davies previously racked up 100 amateur contests, for his father’s Donnington Boxing Club, and boxed for England.

Rachel Ball, from nearby Aldridge, returns six months on from her own trip overseas to extend former European featherweight champion Katharina Thanderz to the distance.

That loss came in Norway came after four points successes, with Ball looking to bounce back after getting an eight-rounder under her belt.

Dudley’s Ruben Campbell is preparing to lace on the gloves again, after outpointing Matt ‘MJ’ Hall on his pro introduction in May.

Another second-generation boxer, Campbell is planning to campaign as a super lightweight, the same ranks where his dad Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell featured in the early 1990s.

Three debutants complete the presence in the home corner with Owen Cooper, Dylan Norman and Kashif Khan making their pro bow.

Cooper joins the welterweight ranks after a stellar amateur career, where he became an England Youth national champion.

The teenage prospect, who will be 19 on fight night, represented England on four occasions, recording three wins for his country.

His amateur ledger finished on 41 outings, with 32 wins, including 17 successes over fellow national champions. He represented his hometown outfit, Worcester City Boxing Club.

Norman, Birmingham born but living in Knowle, is a super lightweight who is looking to learn fast, after just nine bouts of amateur experience.

He’s also 19 and boxed for West Warks Boxing Club and Frankie Gavin’s Ringside Gym when he did compete.

He’ll be coached by Malcolm Melvin, who will also be introducing Cooper into the pro ranks on the same evening.

Fellow super lightweight Khan is Walsall born and bred and graduates from Wednesbury Boxing Club, where his grounding began.

A training injury has ruled out Tyler Denny.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.

They are also available online from our Official Ticketing Partner: https://myfighttickets.com