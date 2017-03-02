Lemieux: I’m going to destroy Curtis Stevens

Former IBF Middleweight World champion David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) and WBC Continental Americas Middleweight champion Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs) are making final preparations in training camp ahead of their slugfest for the WBO Intercontinental, WBC Continental Americas and IBF North American Middleweight titles. The event takes place Saturday, March 11 at Turning Stone Resort Casino and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark® beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

“After watching these fighters in their respective training camps-I can tell it is personal for both to go in for the kill on fight night,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Lemieux is looking bigger than ever, and Stevens has been working day in and day out with John David Jackson. Get ready, fans- this is looking to be a surefire Fight of the Year candidate.”





”I’m going to destroy Curtis,” said Lemieux. “Training camp is going great, and I’m ready for war. Let’s go bum-let’s see how tough you are in the ring.”

” David Lemieux just finished an excessive and demanding training camp that was very productive and where every single objective was met,” said Marc Ramsay, trainer to David Lemieux. “Everything is in place not only for a great performance from David but also to make a statement. ”

“This should be a good fight. Me and Lemieux have the same kind of come and get it style,” said Stevens. “Some people think of me as just a hard puncher but I’m an all-around fighter. I can slug, I can box. My first reaction is to just take you out-but I can box you too.”

“For this fight, I could try to box the first couple rounds and then bring it to him for the rest of the rounds,” continued Stevens. “Lemieux is used to coming forward, so in order for me to not allow that, I have to stay right there in the clutch and make sure he backs up. We’ll see. No matter what he brings-it doesn’t matter, I’m ready to adjust. I see myself winning this fight. Whether it be by knockout or by decision, it doesn’t matter. I am really well prepared this time.”

“Lemieux is a dangerous opponent, and he is definitely coming to put a hurt on his opponent, said John David Jackson, trainer to Curtis Stevens. “There are small things that Curtis needs to do in this fight, to win the fight decisively and pretty much easily. He has to be smart in his approach, so we are working on things that will allow him to win this fight convincingly.”

“Curtis is a better boxer than he gives himself credit for being,” continued Jackson. “He just needs to be smart because Lemieux is a very risky opponent. Every fight is different for Curtis, and this fight is definitely different. For this fight, I think he is going to be a better boxer than the fans have ever seen.”

