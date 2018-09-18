Lei’D Tapa Says Expect A Knockout September 29th

Lei’D Tapa is confident, not cocky. She challenges herself to focus on her training and how to best execute her coach’s plan which is to go in the ring, fight, and knock out her opponent. She is well prepared so Lei’D Tapa can confidently say, “Expect a knockout September 29th on the Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ card!”





Lei’D Tapa A.K.A. Seini Draugh 2-0 (2 KO’s) is the “Queen of The Rings.” Lei’D Tapa has mastered wrestling, MMA, and now boxing. A star volleyball and basketball player in high school, Lei’D Tapa accepted a scholarship to play volleyball in college. After completing college, she played professional women’s football. While Lei’D Tapa loved playing football, she weighed the risk-reward on her body and decided to ask her famous wrestling uncle known as “The Barbarian” how to get into wrestling. The rest is history as Lei’D Tapa became famous wrestling on Impact and WWE shows

Lei’D Tapa’s love for combat sports has led her to compete in multiple sports. She recently won a Jijitsu tournament in Las Vegas. A lack of opponents in the MMA heavyweight division has forced her to primarily compete in boxing, so she is grateful to Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions for finding her an opponent and having her on the September 29th card.

Lei’D Tapa, who is of Tsonga descent, is driven to inspire others and in boxing, she wants to bring glamour and recognition to the women’s heavyweight division so the next generation of females can have more options. Lei’D Tapa wants all females to live by her mantra: “To be you and be great. Be the best you can be because it will lead you to achieve your greatness,”…Lei’D Tapa.

On September 29th, Lei’D Tapa will compete inside the boxing ring on the Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ card. She will be ready to go. Fans can expect a knockout and a “Surprise” ring entrance that will be out of this world.





Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions presents a night of powerful professional boxing Saturday, September 29, 2018, at The Extravaganza located at 1610 N Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC. Doors open at 5:30 PM. First Fight at 6:30 PM.

This must-see event will have an added punch when United States Military rivalries are renewed and nasty rivals JacQuan “Da King” Townes and Miree “The Pink Panther” Coleman do battle in a fight billed “Marine vs. Army” for the WBF Cruiserweight Silver International title.

Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ September 29th card will also include WBL Super-Middleweight title fight featuring undefeated KO artist David “GOD’s Warrior” Griffith. Stay tuned to Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ Social Media for detailed updates.

Tickets to the Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions event are priced at $40 for General Admission and $60 for Ringside/VIP. Tickets are available online by going to https://bit.ly/2CZxUSm – Tickets can also be purchased by calling (980) 230-5059