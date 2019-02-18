Leicester Show Rescheduled For 23rd / Yarde Vs Reeves Replaces Adams Contest At Royal Albert Hall

Due to multiple injuries resulting to a number of fight cancellations, Queensberry Promotions have taken the decision to reschedule our upcoming Morningside Leicester arena show for March 23rd.





Leicester’s British super featherweight and WBO Intercontinental champion Sam Bowen will be headlining the event against an opponent who will be announced at a later date.

Super Lightweight Sam Maxwell’s WBO European title challenge against Spaniard Kelvin Dotel, Heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman and local Leicester fighters Lyon Woodstock and CJ Challenger will also be fighting on the show on March 23rd.

Tickets already purchased for the event will still be valid for March 23rd. Tickets are available from £40 and are on sale NOW via Eventbrite.





Formerly scheduled to fight in Leicester, Anthony Yarde’s contest against Baltimore boxer Travis Reeves will now take place on Friday 8th March at the Royal Albert Hall to replace Nicola Adams’ world title challenge against Mexico’s WBO World Flyweight champion, Arely Mucino.

Adams has unfortunately picked up an injury during her preparations for the contest, ruling the double Olympic champion out from fighting on March 8th.

The world title bout will be rescheduled to take place later in the year.

Championship boxing at the iconic Royal Albert Hall is back on Friday 8th March and will see Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois face Romania’s former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu.

It will be England vs Wales in a double British title bust-up when Cardiff’s British middleweight champion Liam Williams defends against Brentwood’s ‘Smokin’ Joe Mullender and Peckham’s British welterweight champion Johnny Garton defends his Lonsdale belt against Welshman, Chris Jenkins.

Tickets are priced from £40 and are available to buy via www.RoyalAlbertHall.com

No Love Lost Review

Damian Kiwior and Wes Smith played out an entertaining draw at the top of BCB Promotions’ ‘No Love Lost’ card at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday evening (16th February).

Poland’s Kiwior (now 4-1-1), coming off a first career defeat, faced Launceston’s undefeated Smith (now 3-0-2) at the top of the stacked bill.

It was Smith who started off brightest, taking the fight to Kiwior and landing with relative ease. As the fight worse on, the Pole established centre of the ring and edged the middle rounds before Smith came on strong towards the end. Both camps could make an argument for nicking the fight but, in the end, few could argue that neither fighter deserved to lose in what was an entertaining six round affair.

Elsewhere on the card, Telford’s Liam Davies (now 2-0) impressed once more with a four round schooling against Bulgaria’s Stefan Slavchev. The 22 super bantamweight dropped his opponent and totally dominated to cruise to a 40-34 win.

Burntwood’s Dani Hodges picked up her third straight win to take her record to 3-1 with a deserved 40-36 win over Slavchev’s stablemate, Bulgaria’s Rozmari Silyanova. The Pocket Rocket lived up to her nickname with an intense and front foot performance.

Kingswinford’s Danny Ball warmed up for his imminent Midlands Area Title shot with a routine four round victory over the ever-durable Jordan Grannum. Ball worked his way through the gears in what was his first fight since October. Now 8-0, the 22 year-old has Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin firmly in his sights for that Welterweight Crown. An announcement will be made shortly.

Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson warmed up for his date with Poland’s undefeated Damian Jonak with a convincing victory over Darryl Sharp. Robinson travels to Poland in April to take on Jonak – 41-0-1 – after twice seeing the fight fall through in 2018, the second on the scales when Jonak pulled out with a hand injury.

Ricky Hatton trained Irishman, Chris Blaney, returned to the ring after almost a year on the sidelines to defeat Latvia’s Raimonds Sniedze. Blaney (11-1) showed no signs that eye injury, which had caused his lay off, was causing him any issues as he picked up a 40-38 win. Sniedze, to his credit, caused the ‘Ginja Ninja’ a few problems.

Swadlincote’s Ross Hollis made it a hat-trick of wins with a comfortable 40-36 victory over Scott Hillman. ‘The Boss’ is back in action in Stoke in April and blew away a few cob-webs against his Eastbourne-based opponent.

Hometown fighter, Levi Ferguson, completed the nights boxing with a good six rounds under his belt against road warrior, Kevin McCauley. The former Pleck ABC Star moved to 4-0.