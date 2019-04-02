Legendary Mock to bow out with last title shot

One of boxing’s heroes Lolenga Mock is determined to finish a 28-year professional career by claiming the IBA Inter-Continental super-middleweight crown in Aarhus on May 18.





The 46-year-old was controversially denied a WBC world title shot by a majority decision last year and now looks to bow out with revenge for January’s narrow points loss to Mateo Damian Veron.

Mock said: “This is my jubilee fight – my 60th as a professional boxer and I want to make my fans happy on this special day for my career.

“For the first time in 28 years as a professional fighter, I’m going to be fighting for a version of the world title and that is very special to me.





“I’m very motivated for this fight. When I met Veron in January, my preparation for the fight fell apart completely but if I say ‘yes’ to something, I show up so I didn’t cancel.

“That night, my fans didn’t get to see the true Lolenga Mock in the fight and that’s why securing this rematch for my jubilee fight was so important to me.

“Now, people will see the real Lolenga Mock – 100% focused, 100% heart and 100% warrior.”

Mock, who started his professional career way back in 1991, famously knocked down future unified and multi-weight world champion David Haye in 2003.

###

MTK Global is delighted to confirm undefeated light-middleweight Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev has signed for MTK Kazakhstan.

With the powerful Viktor Kotochigov joining fellow Kazakhs Sultan Zaurbek and Nurtas Azhbenov on the roster last week, another compatriot Shegaliyev (2-0-KO1) signs up ready to resume a rapid rise.

Shegaliyev said: “This is a proud moment for me and also means that now I can focus solely on improving as a fighter safe in the knowledge I have the best management team guiding my career.

“I’m pleased to be joining my compatriots Sultan, Nurtas and Viktor and together we can ensure a successful future for Kazakh boxing. I want to rise up the ranks quickly and win titles at the first opportunity.”

Ahmed A Seddiqi said: “This is another excellent signing for MTK Kazakhstan – Abilkhaiyr is one of the hottest prospects from the region and we are confident he’ll win titles sooner rather than later.

“With fighters of Abilkhaiyr’s quality joining a stable that already boasts huge quality, it’s another significant step forward for us, for him and for Kazakh boxing.”

Askar Salikbayev said: “We are proud to bring in another star of the future in Abilkhaiyr, who is a fighter we have admired for some time.

“Now the biggest names on the Kazakh boxing scene are choosing us, we move towards a brighter future with fighters such as Abilkhaiyr showing the younger generation what can be achieved.”

Shegaliyev is straight into action as an MTK Kazakhstan fighter this weekend when he returns on the global stage of the ground-breaking DXB Uncovered show in Dubai.