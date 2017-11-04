Lefebvre Still WBF World Champion After Special Fight With Koasicha!

It turned in to one of those rare, special fights where the styles blended perfectly to provide an all-action affair, as World Boxing Federation (WBF) Women’s World Super Bantamweight Champion Segolene Lefebvre defended her title against Mexican challenger Naroyuki Koasicha on Friday night, November 3, in Douai, France.

Koasicha, from the city of San Luis Potosi, had without a doubt come to do everything in her power to shock the local favourite, and aggressively came forward from the first second. She was effective in doing so, but at the same time Lefebvre used her jab and counter-punched excellently.





The exchanges were many and brutal, and while the defending champion appeared to score with the cleaner and more precise punches, she could never really take full control of the fight. Koasicha kept coming forward, throwing leather, and every round was as exciting and close as they come.

After ten even, hard rounds between incredible warriors, fought at a horrific pace, it was impossible to immediately say who would emerge with the victory, and the crowd at the Salle Gayant held their breath as the tallies were announced, knowing it could go either way.

And the scores appropriately reflected the closeness of the bout, as French judge Bruno Boutrelle had it 96-95, judge Emmanuel Demanet from Belgium scored 96-94, and judge Alexander Plumanns from Germany voted 96-94, all for Segolene Lefebvre. Referee was Christophe Hembert.

Headlining a show promoted by Boxing Club Douai and Robert Pantigny, Segolene “Majestic” Lefebvre (24) improves her undefeated record to 9-0 (1). Naroyuki Koasicha falls to 6-3-1 (1), but has absolutely put herself in a position for another world title shot.

Who knows, maybe a rematch? The original was one of the best female fights seen in years, and certainly warrants a sequel!





