Lefebvre Going For WBF World Title March 10

In her most recent outing, last November, undefeated Segolene Lefebvre from France won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title at the Salle Gayant in Douai. On March 10, at the same venue, she will attempt to do one better.





Nicknamed “Majestic”, 23-year-old Lefebvre will take on very capable Brazilian Simone Da Silva Duarte (33) for the vacant WBF Womens World Super Bantamweight title. Preceded by a stacked undercard, the fight is headlining a show promoted by Douai Boxing Club.

While a pro for over two years, Lefebvre only has six professional fights (6-0) on her resume, but had an excellent 2016 where she captured both the French national Super Featherweight title and the WBF Intercontinental crown at Super Bantamweight.

She is sure to get her hands full with Duarte, who is a former South American Bantamweight titlist, brings a 15-10 (6) record against world class opponents, and has challenged for various world championships no less than seven times previously.

In her latest appearance, this past December, Duarte won a minor title at Lightweight, but she is now back at a more appropriate weight and reportedly focused and hungry to make her eighth world championship-challenge a successful one.

The Lefebvre vs. Duarte WBF Womens World Super Bantamweight title fight is a wonderful match-up between contenders ready for the next step, and whoever wins this fifty-fifty encounter will be a great representative for the sport and the World Boxing Federation.