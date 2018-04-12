Lefebvre Defends WBF World Title Against Bouvier April 28

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Bantamweight Champion Segolene Lefebvre, 9-0 (1), will make her second title-defense on Saturday April 28 as part of a major show at the Gayant Expo-Concert in Douai, France.





The 24-year-old from Fourmies will without a doubt face her toughest challenge to date in former IBF World Champion Gabriela Bouvier, 13-8-1 (3), from Uruguay, a very experienced operator entering her ninth world championship contest.

Lefebvre won the WBF World title in March of 2017 by stopping Brazilian Simone Da Silva in nine rounds, and retained it the following November with a razor-thin, but unanimous, decision over Mexico´s Naroyuki Koasicha.

Gabriela Bouvier (26) came up short in three world title-challenges before winning the IBF World Flyweight crown in October of 2013. She made one successful defense before losing the title by split decision on away ground to Argentinian Leonela Paola Yudica.

Since then she has dropped decisions in Mexico to veteran champions Zulina Munoz (44-1-2) and Mariana Juarez (47-9-4) in bids for WBC World Super Flyweight and Bantamweight titles, so she is confident that Lefebvre cant bring anything to the table she has not seen before.





Promoted by Douai Boxing Club in association with Asloum Event, and televised live by Sport+ and SFR Sport, the show also features a European Flyweight title fight between Vincent Legrand and Andrew Selby, and Mathieu Bauderlique against Eddy Lacrosse for the French Light Heavyweight championship.