Lee Jones Back In Action

Having fought exclusively in the Black Country since turning professional last year, Connor Lee Jones is looking forward to an away day in Stoke later this month.





The 23-year-old lightweight has recorded four victories since turning over and has set his sights on domestic honours in the not too distant future.

Working under trainers Richard Ghent and Robert Wright, both high-level fighters in their own careers, Jones has impressed thus far in the paid ranks.

It follows on from the grounding Jones received from Team GB coach Bob Dillon, as he came through the ranks at Dudley’s Lions Boxing Club.





He bagged ABA All-England honours in 2013 and was a part of the GB junior squad, also boxing for England in the unpaid ranks.

Major prizes are now on his mind.

“Since I first started at Lions I’ve dreamed of what I wanted to accomplish,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It was national titles and international recognition when I was there.





“Now it’s the Midlands, English, British and, to be honest, maybe even a world title one day. For now, it’s about ticking over and getting the bouts in.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in a different city and at a different venue. I know a few of the lads on the bill, so it’s a fight night I’m looking forward to.

“I want to fight as often as possible. I used to box Friday, Saturday and Sunday sometimes in competitions; I’m always ready to go. I want to kick on and get in position for a shot at the Midlands Title in the near future.”

Midlands middleweight champion Nathan Heaney tops the King’s Hall bill, in a 10-rounder against an international opponent whilst former Midlands Champion, Connor Parker is also in action.

Two more fighters from Stoke appear on the under-card with Cole Johnson and Atal Khan all scheduled for the home corner as is Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Caci, Johnson and Khan are graduates from Orme Boxing Club, who go in battle with unblemished pro records to protect.

Troi Coleman, from Burrntwood and Amy Timlin, from Southam, complete the card.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.