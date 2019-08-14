Lee Glover: “I’ve Got The Power”

Lee Glover is planning to assert his power on proceedings and show how he’s better than ever when he gets back into the title picture.





‘The Tipton Slasher’ will go up against Sean Davis for the vacant Midlands featherweight crown, in a must-win clash for both parties.

They headline BCB Promotions’ show in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club, on Saturday September 7. The bill is titled ‘Back at the Banks’s.’

Brummie Davis possesses a slight edge on pro experience and has held English and WBC International belts, albeit at a lower weight of super bantam.





Out of the four defeats that have accompanied his 14 paid wins, three were in title situations including tilts at English and British honours.

Glover has unsuccessfully gone for English and Midlands titles himself and was one of the last men to challenge for the area strap he’s now getting a second chance at.

A losing effort by TKO in the second round to old amateur foe Leigh Wood preceded a two-year spell on the sidelines.

He’s racked up another two points wins since returning last December to take his pro lodger to 10 wins, with three TKOs.

Like Davis, he’s also suffered four defeats in his nine-year career as a pro. Three of those, including Wood, came in title fights, while the other was televised.

A Prizefighter loss, inside two rounds, to the powerful Choi Tseveenpurev took his ‘0’ before he’d even challenged for bona-fide prizes.

He was edged out by Jon Keys for the English super featherweight title by the slenderest of margins, on a majority decision. There were two points in it or less. One judge had it a draw.

Andy Townend shattered his dreams of making it second time lucky with the same belt on the line, taking Glover out in round seven of a fight that had gone back and forth.

Glover insists an entirely different man will be at work than what fight fans have seen in the past, particularly as a pro.

The 32-year-old became an amateur centurion for the William Perry Boxing Club in his hometown of Tipton before that and twice reached the senior ABA semi-finals.

He still believes he has what it takes to compete at the top level and fulfil the potential he displayed earlier in his career.

Glover said: “I’ve wanted this fight for the last couple of years and I believe I’ve got the skills to beat him. I’ve looked at it a lot.

“I think I’ll have the physical edge over him, I’ve boxed at higher weights and I’m hoping to bring that power down with me.

“I could get the job done early, if I get my tactics right. I’ll want to come out looking sharp and try to bully him a bit.

“He’s a come forward fighter, so let’s see how he reacts if he gets pushed onto the backfoot. He’s got a good engine, so I’ll either slow him down or match his pace.

“I’ve had my chances in the past, but I never trained like I should have done. I was drinking and staying out late, but I’ve turned my life around now.

“I’m fit as I’ve ever been, I used to struggle making this weight but I’m smashing through it. I’ve just put my head down and got to work.

“I feel like I’ve matured now and everything is coming together. This is a make or break step, but I’ve jumped at it.

“I was a top amateur, I had over 100 bouts and I was used to going up against the best opponents. I don’t want to be boxing journeymen any more.

“If I can win this, it’ll put me right back up there. I’m not looking past this, but I want even bigger fights down the line.”

A number of supporting acts will occupy the home corner on the under-card, with Tommy Loach returning to the ring after 17 months out of the ring.

Loach somehow saw the final bell last time out and still drew his last outing with MJ Hall, despite suffering a torn cartilage and ruptured ACL in his left leg during the contest.

The welterweight prospect, from West Bromwich, is still unbeaten after four pro bouts, having recorded back-to-back TKOs on the heels of a points victory on his debut.

Unbeaten Brummie southpaw Shaka Thompson, from Selly Oak, has recorded five points successes in the middleweight division himself and is aiming to make it six of the best.

The left-hander hasn’t lost a round in seeing off Sean Gorman, Callum Ide, Liam Griffiths, Martin Kabhrel and Jordan Grannum, but has yet to box this year.

Dudley’s Ruben Campbell is preparing to lace on the gloves again, after outpointing Hall on his pro bow in May.

Another second-generation boxer, Campbell is planning to campaign as a super lightweight, the same ranks where his dad Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell featured in the early 1990s.

Alex Jones also defeated Hall over-the-distance on his debut and, like Campbell, is readying himself for more ring action.

The former soldier, from Tiverton in Devon, turned over in Walsall at the Town Hall and now returns to box at the Banks’s.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP with a hot fork buffet, are available by calling the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416. It will be £40 for entry on the door.