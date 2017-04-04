Lee Baxter Promotions Fighters Ready To Light ‘Em Up On 4/20!

As the old saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and on April 20, Lee Baxter Promotions is out to prove that its new wave of stars is indeed the real deal.

On Thursday, April 20, LBP presents “Light ‘Em Up,” another night of world-class professional boxing at the Danforth Music Hall in downtown Toronto.





In the main event, rising super featherweight star Alex Dilmaghani takes on Miguel Angel Gonzalez, in a battle between a fighter looking to enter world title contention and a man who has knocked on that door before.

Dilmaghani is truly boxing’s renaissance man. Born in the United Kingdom to an Iranian family, the speedy southpaw cut his teeth in the famed Romanza Gym in Mexico City, under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Nacho Beristain. After years travelling the globe, he’s now found a fighting home in Toronto with Lee Baxter Promotions.

“I truly believe Alex has everything is takes to be a star. If you put him in front of a microphone and a camera, it will happen,” said Baxter. “He’s one step away from major television exposure, but he needs to get the win on April 20 for that to happen.”

In the co-feature, former US National amateur champion Chordale Booker will make his Canadian debut, as he battles Humberto Flores of Mexico. Booker placed third in the 2012 US Olympic Trials, amidst a crop of future Olympians that have moved on to become stars in the sport. Booker has long been lauded as one of the top prospects in America, having fought under the Premier Boxing Champions banner several times.

Booker was recently the subject of the documentary film “The Fighter,” which won Best Short Documentary at the Big Apple Film Festival in New York City.

“Chordale is an incredibly talented fighter with world champion written all over him. We hope this is the kick off point for a long relationship together moving forward,” said Baxter.

Also making his debut under the Lee Baxter Promotions banner will be Quebec prospect Patrice Volny, who was recently introduced to the Ontario crowd at the March 18 event at the Brampton Powerade Centre. Volny is cornered by former national team coach Eric Belanger, who also corners fellow top prospect Custio Clayton, and was chief second for heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for his thrilling victory over Steve Cunningham.

Fans will get to enjoy some heavyweight action as well, as “The Monster” Mladen Miljas returns at the Danforth Music Hall. Miljas fought three times in five months to close out 2015, winning each time by knockout, and will look to start a new streak in 2017 when he faces Abraham Pascual.

The night’s action is sponsored by the Bransterdam Cafe and Vapor Lounge in Brantford, ON.

Tickets for the event start at just $45 and are available via Ticketmaster. Doors will open at 6:30 PM ET, with the fight bell at 7:30 PM ET.