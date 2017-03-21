Leduan Barthelemy vs Reynaldo Blanco on March 28

Unbeaten Cuban prospect Leduan Barthelemy (12-0, 6 KOs) will square-off against Reynaldo Blanco (14-3, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight contestthat headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, Tuesday, March 28 from Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino in Nice, California.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features exciting unbeaten Marcos Hernandez (9-0, 2 KOs) facing once-beaten Kyrone Davis (11-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight contest while undefeated prospect Malcolm McCallister (8-0, 8 KOs) competes in a six-round middleweight fight.





“I’m very grateful to be headlining on FS1 and FOX Deportes,” said Barthelemy. “My opponent is very durable and has never been stopped. I know he’s determined to win this fight, but so am I. I’m well prepared to go the distance if need be, but if I have him hurt, I’m going for the knockout. I’m going to dictate the pace with my game plan from the opening bell. Everyone should tune-in for a great night of fights!”

“I’m coming to get this win and ruin his record,” said Blanco. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I’m training hard in camp so that I’m ready for anything Barthelemy brings. I’ll leave it all in the ring and I believe I have what it takes to get the victory.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call the players club at (707) 262-4000.

The youngest brother of two-division world champion Rances and Olympic gold medalist Yan, Barthelemy picked up four victories in 2016 and started his 2017 campaign with a victory over Jesus Aguinaga. The 27-year-old fights out of Las Vegas by way of Cuba and will return to fight at the same venue where he defeated Ricardo Nunez last September and Pedro Melo last March.

Born in Nagua, Dominican Republic, Blanco lives and trains in Puerto Rico and most recently scored a second-round knockout of Gustavo Rodriguez in December 2016. The 29-year-old has fought professionally since 2012 and picked up a regional lightweight belt last January with a victory over previously unbeaten Angel Luis Ocasio and followed it up by winning the Dominican Republic lightweight title over previously undefeated Mario Beltre.

Unbeaten since turning pro in 2013, Hernandez has been triumphant in his last two appearances, both at the Robinson Rancheria Resort & Casino. He defeated previously unbeaten Thomas Hill in an exciting brawl in July of last year and he followed that up with a dominant performance over once-beaten Antonio Urista in September. The 23-year-old fights out of Fresno, California and picked up three victories in 2015.

A two-time amateur National Champion fighting out of Wilmington, Delaware, Davis turned pro in 2014 after a stellar amateur career. Now 22-years-old, he earned wins in his first 10 starts before dropping a competitive contest to then unbeaten Junior Castillo in April. A two-time Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion, Davis bounced back in his last outing with a dominant third-round stoppage of Carlos Gabriel Ozan in November.

Fighting out of Long Beach, California, McCallister turned pro in December 2014 and has knocked out every opponent he’s faced. The 26-year-old stayed busy in 2015 as he earned five victories before winning twice more in 2016. His last bout was also featured on FS1 and FOX Deportes as McCallister beat Gilberto Pereira dos Santos by seventh-round TKO at Robinson Rancheria Resort & Casino.

# # #

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.