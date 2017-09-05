Leduan Barthelemy fights Eduardo Ramirez on 9/26

Unbeaten rising prospect Leduan Barthelemy (13-0, 7 KOs) will face undefeated prospect Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-2, 7 KOs)in a 10-round featherweight battle that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, September 26 from the Cannery Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.



Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features hard-hitting prospect Alejandro Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs) matching up against unbeaten Duarn Vue (12-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction plus a six-round showdown between unbeaten lightweight prospects Bryan Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs) and Ivan Jimenez (7-0-1, 4 KOs).



“I’m excited to be returning to FS1 and FOX Deportes in a career changing fight,” said Barthelemy. “Eduardo Ramirez is a world ranked contender who brings an undefeated record to the ring. This is a huge step up for me and I plan to show the world why I’m the top prospect in the featherweight division. A victory will catapult me to world title contention. I will do everything in my power to come out on top. The fans watching will see a spectacular show, that I guarantee.”



“This is a great opportunity for me and I want to take advantage,” said Ramirez. “I’m thankful for everyone who got me to this position and now it is my time to prove what I’m capable of. I’m training hard and I expect a great fight from Leduan Barthelemy. I will be too much for him on fight night and be one step closer to my dream of a world title.”



Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Sampson Boxing, start at $29 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ticketmaster.com or calling 800-745-3000.



The youngest brother of two-division world champion Rances and Olympic gold medalist Yan, Barthelemy picked up four victories in 2016 and started his 2017 campaign with a victory over Jesus Aguinaga and a stoppage of Reynaldo Blanco. The 28-year-old fights out of Las Vegas by way of Cuba and continues to rise under the tutelage of Ismael Salas.



With 22 pro fights under his belt at just 24-years-old, Ramirez will look to make a mark when he makes his U.S. debut on September 26. Fighting out of Sinaloa, Mexico, Ramirez most recently defeated Guillero Soloppi in May and has taken down then unbeaten rivals Edivaldo Ortega, Roman Morales and Miguel Martinez during his pro career that dates back to 2010.



Fighting out of Youngstown, Ohio, Salinas has recorded stoppage victories in all eight of his triumphs as a professional. The 22-year-old is unblemished outside of one narrow split decision defeat in his fourth pro fight. A pro since 2014, Salinas will fight in Las Vegas as a pro for the first time when he enters the ring on September 26.



Originally from Thailand, Vue grew up in Madison, Wisconsin while largely fighting out of the state since turning pro in June 2014. Vue has picked up two victories in 2017 including a stoppage of Lance Williams and a 12-round decision over Miguel Angel Mendoza. The 31-year-old also owns a 12-round decision victory over Jorge Luis Munguia last May.



The 19-year-old Figueroa turned pro in 2014 with a pair of stoppage victories and has continued to build up his resume, including fighting eight rounds for the first time last year on his way to defeating Hector Ambriz. Representing Tijuana, Mexico and fighting out of San Diego, Figueroa makes his U.S. debut after beginning his 2017 campaign with a first round knockout of Marcelino Hernandez in July.



After a majority draw in his pro debut in 2015, Jimenez has racked up seven straight wins including two victories in the U.S. The 21-year-old hails from Cuba but fights out of Las Vegas and will step-up in competition when he enters the ring on September 26.

