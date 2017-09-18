Ledbury’s Florence At Home In Walsall

Alex Florence is enjoying feeling part of the team at BCB-Boxing and he is looking to dominate on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show at Walsall Town Hall, Walsall, on Saturday 30th September.

The unbeaten 20-year-old has had two victories so far and he managed to send the durable Liam Richards to the canvas in his last fight.





Despite being from Herefordshire, Florence feels at home in Walsall Town Hall and he told bcb-promotions.com he is looking to let his hands go once again as he homes in on a third straight victory when he takes on Ibrar Riyaz.

“I want to take the work-rate up this time around,” he said. “In the last two I was relaxed and I settled down in my boxing because I didn’t have the best camp with being ill.

“But as long as nothing goes wrong in this camp then I want to pick up the work rate and apply more pressure whilst still keeping relaxed. If I can put that all together then it will be a good performance.

“My first fight was in Swindon and I was the only lad there that was with (BCB’s Head of Boxing) Errol Johnson. When I am boxing at the Town Hall I am in the changing room with everybody that I know and I feel a lot more comfortable and confident when you have your stablemates around.





“I don’t mind the travelling. I had to do it a lot as an amateur so I am used to it. Walsall isn’t too far away so I am happy to make the journey and I enjoyed it there last time out.

“It doesn’t affect me not fighting at home and I really like the venue, it is one of the better ones that I have boxed in and you get a good vibe being there.”

The Ledbury pugilist feels in peak fitness for this fight and he wants to improve on his last two performances. Florence is coached by his dad and he wants to put everything he has learnt with him into the ring.

“I am feeling really good,” he confirmed. “This is the best camp I have had so far. I was ill in the middle of both of my last camps so fitness wise I am feeling even better this time.

“Richards is a durable fighter so it was a confidence boost being able to send him to the canvas. A lot of the lads in the gym have boxed him and they haven’t been able to put him down so I was very happy with that, especially as I switched stances when I did it too.

“I was happy with how that went. But I was struggling with a chest infection at the time and that was the reason I couldn’t follow up a lot of my shots. Hopefully this time I will be feeling healthy and I can look more impressive.

“My dad is still training me on the days that I am not up in Wednesbury with Errol. It is a plus and a negative at the same time!

“He never shuts off and he is always demanding the best of me. But he is very good and he is a lot more accurate than other people.

“He wants the best for his son and he is so dedicated to helping me so it is great to have him there. He is definitely on my case a lot more than other coaches would be but that helps me with my development and improving.”

The Super Lightweight has time on his side and he is keen not to rush his career. Florence already has a wealth of experience with around 50 amateur fights to his name and he wants to take his time and make the correct decisions.

“The win would push me on and increase my profile further. But I am leaving my career path up to Errol and I will just keep focusing on beating whoever is put in front of me. I want to just take it as it comes and develop myself and take my time.

“I had around 50 fights in the amateurs so I know that I have the experience but I am only 20 so there is no need for me to rush. I don’t want to rush my career.

“I could box until I am 35 which is a long time and I want to make sure I get everything right and take the right steps. Some fighters only have 20-30 fights so if I have 15 years to have that many, then there is no need for me to rush into it.

“I want to do more of the same in this fight and up the work rate and just continue to impress and show what I am about. I want to grow as a fighter and keep learning and then put what I have learned into my future fights.”

Topping ‘You Asked For It’, which is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, is the Midlands Area Middleweight Title clash between undefeated prospects, Tom Stokes (West Bromwich) and Tyler Denny (Rowley Regis).

Bloxwich super bantamweight, James Beech Junior, Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, Stoke light heavyweight, Luke Caci, and Wolverhampton welterweight, Lauren Johnson, complete the card.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £35 and £60 ringside with the latter including a light buffet, from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall will host the weigh-in and after-show party (over 18s). The weigh-in and aftershow (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).