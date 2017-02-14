Layla McCarter inks with Mayweather Promotions

Former six-time world champion, Layla “Amazing” McCarter (38-13-5, 9 KO’s) looks to further her career under the Mayweather Promotions’ banner. The 37-year old California native is the second female professional boxer to sign with Mayweather Promotions, behind Latondria Jones.





McCarter boasts an impressive resume, having held titles across four different weight classes, and currently ranks #2 in the light welterweight division. Layla has been able to gain exposure by fighting on big stages, most recently, on the Wilder vs. Arreola card in July 2016, when she defeated Melissa Hernandez by unanimous decision. McCarter has fought some of the best pound-for-pound female boxers, including: former WBC champion Alicia Ashley, which ended in a draw, current WBO champion Cindy Serrano, where McCarter earned a unanimous decision, and current WBA and WBC Featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich was scored a split decision in favor of McCarter.

As an amateur, McCarter only competed in 11 bouts before turning pro in 1998. Shortly after her first professional win, McCarter dealt with adversity suffering 4 back-to-back losses. McCarter took her losses and turned them into fuel to drive her hunger and ambition, to become the most successful female boxer in the sport. Two years after her pro-debut, McCarter won her first world title in 2000, and has gone on to secure her own legacy.

“With the current state of women’s boxing and the great achievements Mayweather Promotions has accomplished recently, I felt it was the best thing for my career to make the move to the Mayweather Promotions stable,” says McCarter.

“We have shown with our recent signees that we are here to bring fight fans great shows,” said Leonard Ellerbe. “We look to continue to build and diversify our roster of fighters, and Layla McCarter is a great example of a world-class athlete.”

