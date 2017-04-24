Layla McCarter Battles Former Title Challenger Szilvia Szabados

Former world champion Layla McCarter (38-13-5, 9 KOs) meets former title challenger Szilvia Szabados (15-9, 6 KOs) in a women’s welterweight showdown while super lightweight prospect Ladarius Miller (12-1, 3 KOs) takes on once-beaten Jesus Gutierrez (14-1-1, 4 KOs) in a special edition of Premier Boxing Champions prelimson FS2 and FOX Deportes on Saturday, April 29 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.





Televised coverage begins on FS2 and FOX Deportes at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT before switching over to FS1 and FOX Deportes at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for a show headlined by WBA Interim Featherweight Champion Carlos Zambrano (26-0, KOs) defending his title against once-beaten contender Claudio Marrero (21-1, 15 KOs).

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, are priced at $75, $50 and $25, and are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.samstownlv.com/entertain.

One of the most accomplished female fighters in the sport, McCarter has fought at the highest level since turning pro in 1998. She has won titles at featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight and super welterweight. In 2008 she became the WBA Lightweight World Champion by defeating Jelena Mrdjenovich in Canada and successfully defended it against Fujin Raika in 2009. McCarter has won 15 fights in a row entering April 29 including a victory over Noni Tenge that earned her the vacant WBA Super Welterweight Championship.

The 26-year-old Szabados turned pro in 2014 and won her first five fights. Fighting out of Hungary, she challenged Nikki Adler for a 168-pound world title in 2015. She would go on to win her next four fights as she built her way up the ladder. Szabados has a pair of stoppage wins in 2017 sandwiched around a challenge of two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields in March.

A pro since 2014, Miller won his first nine pro fights as he used his speed and skills to out box opponents. Originally from Memphis but now living and training in Las Vegas, Miller has won three fights in a row including a stoppage victory over Carlos Castillo, a decision over previously unbeaten Maynard Allison and most recently a second-round TKO of Ronald Rivas last October in Las Vegas.

Fighting out of Las Vegas, Gutierrez was undefeated in his first 15 pro outings including a victory over Rashad Ganaway that earned him a regional lightweight title. The 28-year-old owns victories over previously unbeaten Mike Maldonado and veterans Roberto Acevedo and Pablo Becerra.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.