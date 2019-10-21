Lawrence Okolie vs. Yves Ngabu this Sat. at O2 in London, UK

Lawrence Okolie can take another step towards a World title when he challenges dangerous EBU European Champion Yves Ngabu at The O2 in London this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.





The unbeaten 26-year-old Londoner has proved himself the dominant force on the domestic Cruiserweight scene in the last two years and now he plans to reign supreme in Europe when he meets the toughest test of his career in Belgium’s Ngabu.

Ngabu, trained by Dominic Ingle at the world-famous Wincobank gym in Sheffield, could be considered a big step up in class for Okolie, however, the 6’5” British and Commonwealth Champion is supremely confident of ripping the belt from the undefeated visitor in impressive style.

“I’ll stop him,” said Okolie without hesitation when asked about his thoughts on the fight. “Don’t get me wrong, he’s a good fighter with good footwork and he believes in his power. He will come to have a fight but I’ll take his title away from him.





“It’s more about the belt. I don’t know him or care about him as a person. He’s got something that I want in the European title. I want to have won the British, Commonwealth and European titles within 14 fights. He’s highly-ranked and undefeated too so it’ll be a good string to my bow.

“He’s 20-0 with 14 knockouts, he’s a solid opponent. He hasn’t really boxed too many top level opponents. This is a good step-up and I’d like one more before I start challenging for World titles. It’s an interesting time in the Cruiserweight division where belts are free and there’s new guys coming through.”

Okolie vs. Ngabu is part of a huge night of action in London.





Main event sees WBA Super-Lightweight Champion Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and IBF Super-Lightweight Champion Josh Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) square off for the World Boxing Super Series Ali Trophy, Liverpool Heavyweight fan favourite David Price (25-6, 20 KOs) steps in to face Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) in a huge all-British clash, three weight World Champion Ricky Burns (43-7-1, 16 KOs) tackles former IBF Lightweight ruler Lee Selby (27-2, 9 KOs) in an intriguing match-up at 135lbs, Conor Benn (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Welterweight title against Laszlo Toth (28-5-1, 19 KOs), German Super-Middleweight talent Denis Radovan (12-0-1, 5 KOs) meets former Commonwealth Champion Luke Blackledge (26-8-2, 9 KOs), Watford Bantamweight prospect Shannon Courtenay (3-0, 1 KO) aims to go 4-0, Houston Middleweight talent Austin Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) fights in the UK for the first time and Berlin’s Abass Baraou (7-0, 4 KOs) takes on John O’Donnell (33-2, 11 KOs) for the WBC International Super-Welterweight title.