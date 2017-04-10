Laurén’s opponent Piatkowska out with injury

Mikaela Laurén’s (28-4, 13 KOs) World title opponent Ewa Piatkowska (10-1, 4 KOs) has been ruled out of their scheduled contest on April 22 in Sundsvall with a back injury.





Laurén was due to challenge Piatkowska for the WBC Female World Super Welterweight Championship at the Sporthallen, with the Stockholm fighter eager to regain the title she was forced to vacate when moving down in weight to face domestic rival Klara Svensson.

Piatkowska had won the vacant belt with a unanimous points victory over Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes, and was to set to travel to Sundsvall to make her first defence against Laurén, when her management contacted Team Sauerland to inform them of the injury.

‘’We are of course bitterly disappointed for Mikaela,’’ said promoter Nisse Sauerland. ‘’She had been training hard for this fight and was ready to reclaim her title. Unfortunately, she will have to wait a little longer before she can get her hands on Piatkowska. However, she will still fight on April 22 in Sundsvall. We’re currently looking at a few different options and will make an announcement on a new opponent as soon as possible.’’

Laurén took to social media to express her disappointment with Piatkowska’s withdrawal. ‘’You can run Ewa Piatkowska but you can’t hide,’’ she said. ‘’A true champion doesn’t run and definitely doesn’t come up with bullshit excuses.’’

Further information regarding a replacement opponent for Laurén will be communicated shortly. Heavyweight hope Otto Wallin headlines the show with a WBA Continental title fight against Gianluca Mandras, while Swedish stars Oscar Ahlin, Kennedy Katende, Rocco Wadell, Hampus Henriksson and Patricia Berghult return to action.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting