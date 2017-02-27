Laurén challenges Piatkowska for WBC World title in Sundsvall

Mikaela Laurén (28-4, 13 KOs) will challenge Ewa Piatkowska (10-1, 4 KOs) for the WBC Female World Super Welterweight Championship on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, Sweden.

Laurén was forced to relinquish the WBC belt last year when moving down in weight to face domestic rival Klara Svensson. Piatkowska was then able to fight for the vacant title, beating Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes to be crowned champion.





The 41 year-old from Stockholm is now relishing the opportunity to reclaim her WBC title from the 32 year-old Pole. ‘’I’m very excited to be fighting for my old belt,’’ said Laurén.

‘’This is what I’ve been dreaming of since my fight with Klara. I never lost the title, I’m still undefeated in my weight class, and I believe the belt still belongs to me. If Ewa wants to prove she is a real champion she needs to beat me on my home turf!’’

Laurén will be balancing a busy schedule as she not only prepares for a World title fight, but also competes in TV4’s celebrity dancing show ‘Let’s Dance’.

‘’It’s going to be tough and I’m going to have to manage my time carefully,’’ she says. ‘’At the moment, I’m doing my boxing training in the morning and dancing in the afternoon, but I think the extra training will help me. Footwork has never been my best attribute, and that will definitely improve. I think it will also help me relax and open me up to try different combinations and variations in the ring.’’

With that in mind, ‘The Nordic Queen’ says she is confident of regaining her old title, but refuses to take anything for granted against Piatkowska.

‘’I feel pretty confident, but in boxing, you can never be certain of anything,’’ she says. ‘’Ewa is a good fighter. She’s only lost one fight, and that was by split decision. She also knocked her opponent down in that fight, so she can punch. I don’t see this as an easy fight, and I know I will need to be at my best to win!’’

Laurén says she is looking forward to fighting in the city of Sundsvall, where she has previously enjoyed sporting success as a swimmer.

‘’I love Sundsvall. It’s a great city and I have a lot of friends there,’’ she said. ‘’I competed at the swimming national championships there many times, and I won a lot of titles, so I look forward to going back and hopefully winning the WBC World title on April 22.’’

‘’We’re delighted to be bringing this World title fight to Sweden,’’ said promoter Nisse Sauerland. ‘’It will be a great addition to our Nordic Fight Night show in Sundsvall. Mikaela is back at her natural weight and hell bent on retrieving her title.’’

Laurén challenges Piatkowska for the WBC Female World Super Welterweight title in a co-featured main event with hometown heavyweight hero Otto Wallin.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150.

All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit http://www.viaplay.se/fighting