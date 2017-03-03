Lauren Johnson Is A Plant-Powered Pro Puncher

English Amateur Female Boxing Champion, Lauren Johnson, believes her plant-powered diet will be key to her sporting success writes James Eley.

The 32 year-old, who makes her professional boxing debut tomorrow against Poland’s Monika Antonik, is a vegan and is adamant the diet is an advantage to her as an athlete. Ahead of her pro bow on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Guts, No Glory’ show at Walsall Town Hall tomorrow, ‘The Black Widow’ has called on more professional athletes to consider the benefits of being vegan.





“Since I have been vegan my recovery is much better,” she told bcb-promotions.com. “When I am at the gym my coach is telling me I can’t be recovered yet but I am and I am sure it is because I am a vegan.

“My first fight after turning vegan was against a girl who was in the army and she was a full-time athlete with them. I was fine keeping up with her. I put everything in to it and my coach was very sceptical with me being vegan at the time and didn’t agree with it. But he said it was the best he had seen me fight. I am sure it is an advantage and I see other boxers in the gym skimping on the meals and eating little portions.

“I eat five meals a day and my weight is still going down so much that Errol Johnson – manager) has said I will have to be a welterweight and not a middleweight because I am losing so much weight. I am still eating as much, he says every time he sees me I am eating something so for me I think it is definitely an advantage.

“I don’t think it will be more difficult to do in the professional game. I am still getting my required protein intake and Errol says I am still hitting hard as I am going down the weights so I don’t think it will be a problem at all. I have done physical activity exercise and health at university so I have started helping some of the other pros with their nutrition and that. I have spoken to a lot of pros about it and helped them and there will be a few professionals turning pro this season so I think a lot of boxers are noticing the advantages to the diet.”

As well as exercising her body, Johnson is exercising her mind as an undergraduate in Criminology and Criminal Justice. The Wolverhampton boxer combines studies with her professional training so that she can get the qualifications she needs to help youngsters in the community with the free time she has outside of boxing.

“I have had to start working less and I am back in university doing my Criminology and Criminal justice degree,” she confirmed. “I was working as a security guard so I have had to stop that a bit. I am at university two days a week and the rest I train for. We train in the day now as well as evening sessions. At the minute I am just adapting to the extra training you do as a professional but it is all going well.

“If I do get to the top of the game, I want to open up a boxing rehabilitation centre. To give kids a place they can go to if they have been to prison or have criminal records or are having trouble in school with ADHD. I want to be able to rehabilitate them through boxing. A lot of kids get criminal records and then they are seen as bad kids.

“Then there is no hope for them and they are put to the bottom of the pile. Boxing has opened a lot of doors for me and on a Friday we teach at local schools and we have a few naughty kids that come along to the boxing. What we do is they have to have a good report all week and then they can come and box with us. It is working out really well and they are progressing. Some of them have gone down my old amateur gym and we are looking at getting them fighting soon. That is the plan through my degree to get the qualification to do that.”

Johnson is joined on Saturday’s show by a host of local fighters.

Walsall’s Golden Boy, Luke Paddock (15-2), headlines in an six-round contest against Poland’s Lukasz Janik.

Black Country duo Ricky Summers (12-0) and Kyle Williams (3-0), also feature.

Wolverhampton bantamweight, Kyle Williams, steps in with Yorkshire‘s Craig Derbyshire looking to build on his perfect start to life in the paid ranks.

Light heavyweight Summers was slated to take on Frank Buglioni this weekend but an injury to the Wise Guy means that his British Title clash has been postponed. Having not fought since November, ‘Digger’ will step in with Lithuania’s 98-fight veteran, Remigijus Ziausys, as he warms up for his Lord Lonsdale shot later this year.

Old Hill super featherweight, Manny Zaber (8-1), will be looking to bounce back from a first professional defeat last time out when he faces Kent’s Ricky Leach.

Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, takes on Estonia’s Sergey Tasimov looking to build on his professional debut victory in November.

Coventry heavyweight, Dilly Singh, completes the card. Singh takes on Lithuania’s Imantas Davidaitis. Tom Stokes, Tyler Denny and Dwain Grant no longer feature.

The weigh-in takes place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall at 1.00pm on Friday. All over 18’s welcome.

