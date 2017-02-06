Laurén: ‘’I’m going to take back what’s mine!

Mikaela Laurén (28-4, 13 KOs) will have the chance to reclaim her World title with purse bids for a showdown with the current WBC World Super Welterweight Champion Ewa Piatkowska (10-1, 4 KOs) scheduled for Wednesday.

Laurén was forced to vacate the belt last year when moving down in weight to face domestic rival Klara Svensson. Piatkowska was then crowned champion after beating Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes for the vacant title.





The WBC have now ordered that Piatkowska must defend the title against Laurén, and in accordance with their rules, the fight will be staged by the highest bidder unless the rival promoters agree terms before Wednesday’s deadline.

‘’That title belongs to me, and I’m going to take back what’s mine,’’ says Laurén. ‘’I gave up the belt. I was never beaten. I’m still undefeated and I plan to stay undefeated!

‘’I’m really excited about the fight. Piatkowska is a good fighter. She’s only lost one fight via split decision and she will be a tough opponent.

‘’I hope the fight can happen in Sweden, and I think it should happen in Sweden. If Piatkowska wants to prove she is the real champion she should face me on my home turf.’’

Laurén won the vacant WBC World Super Welterweight against Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes in November 2014 and successfully defended the belt with knockout wins over Victoria Cisneros, Jennifer Retzke and Ivana Habazin.