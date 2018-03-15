Laurén lands IBO World title fight against undefeated Kaiser

Mikaela Laurén (29-5, 13 KOs) will face Verena Kaiser (10-0, 5 KOs) for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight title on April 21 in Sundsvall, Sweden.





‘The Nordic Queen’ returns to action following her sixth-round TKO loss to unified welterweight champion Cecilia Brækhus, and is straight back into World title contention against the undefeated 24 year-old Kaiser.

“I’m really excited about this fight,” said the 42 year-old from Stockholm. “It means everything to me to be back fighting for a World title. I know I’m up against a really tough opponent so I will need to be at my best to win.”

Laurén returns to her natural weight, where she remains undefeated, having moved down to 147lbs to challenge Brækhus, and the Stockholm fighter is eager to prove she is still number one in the division.

“This is my chance to show I’m still the best in the world in my weight class,” she says. “I’m still undefeated at super welterweight and I plan on staying that way.

“I know my opponent is a lot younger than me. She is undefeated, she’s hungry and she has nothing to lose. I’ve watched some of her fights so I know she’s got good technique and she’s strong so it’s not going to be an easy fight, but I want to be the one that breaks her zero. I really want this to be 10-1 for her.”





Despite coming off a defeat, Laurén has taken heart from her performance against Brækhus, and believes it shows, that while she is increasing in years, she is also still improving as a fighter.

“I was having one of my best fights ever against Cecilia before I got knocked down,” she says. “I hit her with some really good shots and I was really satisfied with my boxing until I got caught with a big hook in the fourth-round, and I struggled to come back from that.

“Obviously, I was disappointed with the result but I was pleased with my performance, and I think I showed that although I’m 42, I’m still getting better.”

Kaiser, from Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, is one of the most exciting up and coming fighters in the division. In her last contest she defeated Diana Garcia to claim the GBU and WIBF Female World titles, and has now set her sights on Laurén.

“This is a really interesting fight, which means a lot to me,” says Kaiser. “World title fights are always something special and I’m really looking forward to performing on this big stage and especially in front of the Swedish public.





“Of course, I am confident. That is the reason I fight. I will give everything to bring the belt back to Germany and to keep my undefeated record intact.”

Laurén made global news when kissing Brækhus prior to their fight in October, but Kaiser says she is prepared should Laurén attempt any of her pre-fight intimidation tactics.

“If she kisses me maybe I should just kiss her back for her satisfaction,” she says. “In any case, I’ll have the right answers for Mikaela, inside and outside of the ring.”

Laurén meets Kaiser for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight title as chief support for the European Union Heavyweight title fight between Swedish rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat on April 21 at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling 077-170 70 70.