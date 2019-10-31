LaTavia Roberson Signs First Fighter Fernando Bunch

Roberson Sports Management is proud to announce the signing of it’s first fighter, undefeated lightweight Fernando Bunch.





Roberson Sports Management is owned by LaTavia Roberson who is best known as an original member of the R&B group Destiny’s Child, one of the world’s

best-selling groups of all time.

Nine-Time World Champion Roy Jones Jr. is training Fernando Bunch. LaTavia wanted to get a fighter signed, and her team started looking. Since LaTavia owns Slugfest Magazine, and had done a cover story with Roy earlier in the year. Her partner Alfred Adams, Vice President of Roberson Sports Management, asked Roy if he knew of any up and coming prospects. Roy said he had someone LaTavia should look at. Adams immediately took notice of Bunch’s speed and strength.

Fernando Bunch was born Fernando Parks, but in 2010 he and his father decided he should take his father’s last name, and he changed it. Fernando was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and is 27 years old. He stands 5’11 and campaigns at 130lbs.-135lbs. He is the youngest of 5 brothers. He has about 120 amateur bouts under his belt. Both of his parents are God fearing and was raised in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Fernando graduated from

Hephzibah High School in 2009 at the top of his class. As of now, he works as a Tech Support specialist at T-Mobile for the last 5 years. He has 2 daughters, a 7-year-old daughter named Mya Armani and an 8-month-old daughter name Miliana Pelea. They are both his pride & joy and his reason why he strives so hard to be successful in his boxing career and in life.





Fernando started boxing in 2001, in which was a transition from Taekwondo due to disqualifications for obsessive use of punches. Basically, he quit because he was more interested in punching than kicking. Throughout his early years of boxing he won State and Regional Junior Olympics, Silver Gloves, Golden Gloves, and competed in the National Golden Gloves, Augusta National Ringside Classics, Title National Paul Murphy, and USA

Championships. He also fought in the 2015 Olympic Trials in Colorado Springs, as well in Philadelphia. In the midst of all those tournaments, his coach left for 2 & 1/2 tours in Iraq. Consequently, his trainer’s absence caused him to miss a lot of opportunities to take part in many national tournaments. Fernando received experience within his amateur boxing career by training with world champions such as the Erislandy Lara and the Charlo Brothers, but he also learned from greats such as Ronnie Shields, Paul Williams and now with his head coach the Great Roy Jones Jr.

Fernando has the potential to have a tremendous professional boxing career. He is always willing to learn, and strongly believes in the saying “The day you stop learning, is the day you stop getting better.” As of right now, Fernando is 9-0 as a professional with 5 Knockouts and trains with Roy Jones Jr in Pensacola, FL.

Fernando’s future goal is to be able to bring a nonprofit boxing gym and program for the youth in his side of town (South side) in Augusta, GA. In addition, he wants to start a consistent foundation that supplies school and hygiene supplies for the youth before each semester of school. He is also interested in starting a program for young men on how to apply for jobs, conduct themselves in interviews, how to make mature decisions and

manifest goals.