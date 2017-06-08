Las Vegas’ Pound-4-Pound Boxing Program Sends 18 Participants to 6th Annual Southern California State Championships

The “Pound-4-Pound” boxing gym, Las Vegas’ #1 amateur boxing program, is sending 18 participants to this weekend’s 6th Annual Southern California State Championships, in beautiful Menifee, California. The three-day tournament, sanctioned by U.S.A. Boxing, goes live starting this Friday June 9th, and carries on through June 11th.

Pound-4-Pound head coach, Richard Barrientes Jr., has been grooming most of his students since they were 8-years old. Barrientes hopes to bring home titles in several weight classes.

“This is a very difficult tournament for all weight classes because there are so many good fighters participating from Southern and Northern California, along with some neighboring states,” said Barrientes. “I feel we have some of the top kids competing in this tournament and I’m hoping to bring home a few titles. It won’t be easy, but I have faith my team will do well, because I know they all put in an extremely amount of hard work. Win or lose, it’s all about keeping these kids in a positive environment, where they can excel and gain self-esteem.”





Below is a list of all Pound-4-Pound boxers looking to bring home titles.

Boys: Girls:

Angel Barrientes 14-yrs (95 lbs) Daelynn Hooker 15-yrs (114 lbs)

Chavez Barrientes 14-yrs (101 lbs) Jayden Hooker 11-yrs (80 lbs)

Dorian Khan 14-yrs (106 lbs)

Isaiah Hooker 13-yrs (110lbs)

Gabriel Soto 13-yrs (85 lbs)

Jair Aguilar 10-yrs (65 lbs)

Jovanny Aguilar 13-yrs (95lbs)

Jordan Aguilar 19yr 114 lbs

Jonathan Aguilar 14yr (110 lbs)

Jayden Orpilla 8-yrs (55 lbs)

Alfredo Gutierrez 17-yrs (141lbs)

Anthony Torres 13-yrs (80 lbs)

John Armstrong 10-yrs (65 lbs)

Jathan Barajas 10-yr (85 lbs)

Demler Zamora 14-yrs (119 lbs)

Tysean Tillman 13-yrs (95 lbs)

WHAT: 6th Annual Southern California State Championship

General admission: $12

Kids: $6

Ringside: $25

WHERE: Valley Wide Recreation & Park District Gym

28545 La Piedra Rd. Menifee, CA 92584





WHEN: Friday 7:00 p.m – 10:30 p.m

Saturday and Sunday 12:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m