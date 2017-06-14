Las Vegas’ Pound-4-Pound Boxing Program Brings Home 9 Belts From 6th Annual Southern California State Championships

This past Saturday, the “Pound-4-Pound” boxing gym out of Las Vegas, sent 15 boxers to the 6th Annual Southern California State Championships, in Menifee, California. Out of the 15 who participated, 9 brought home belts and were crowned champions.

“It was a very successful weekend for our program,” said head coach Richard Barrientes. “Everyone gave it their all and we came home with 9 belts. I’m very proud of all our boys and girls who participated, even those who didn’t bring home titles. Boxing is a great sport and its teaching these kids the valuable lessons of hard work. The goal for this program is to build young leaders who will always take account for their actions.”