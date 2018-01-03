Larry Ekundayo in action on 3/3 on MTK Global’s ‘High Stakes’ card

Former African welterweight champion and Prizefighter winner set to make his comeback on MTK Global’s ‘High Stakes’ fight card

Larry Ekundayo claims he will soon prove he is at world level as he prepares to make his comeback after recovering from hand surgery.





London-based former African welterweight champion and Prizefighter winner Ekundayo (12-1, 3KOs) is the latest addition to MTK Global’s ‘High Stakes’ fight card at the Brentwood Centre in Essex on Saturday, March 3, which will be streamed live on iFL TV.

Southern Area light-middleweight champion Matt McCarthy (18-1, 4KOs) will top an action-packed bill, which will feature a number of MTK-backed fighters.

The card will mark Ekundayo’s first outing since he suffered his first pro loss, dropping a split-decision loss to world-title challenger Gary Corcoran last July.

And the sprightly 35-year-old Nigerian insists he will be better than ever when he makes his ring return on March 3.

“I had surgery, I’ve started to use my hand again in sparring and I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring,” said Ekundayo.





“I had a bone growing out of place and it was affecting nerves in my knuckles. It was causing me really bad pain before my last fight, but I had to just get on with it. The bone has been shaved back, so I’m recovering well and I can use my hands properly now.”

While defeat for Ekundayo led to surgery, victory for Corcoran last July teed up a world-title title against WBO world welterweight champion Jeff Horn in Brisbane last month.

Corcoran was pulled out by his corner in the 11th round against Horn after a brave showing and Ekundayo was enthused by the fact that his old rival got a shot at a world-title.

“I’ve never had a doubt that I’m at world level – I’m a world-class fighter and it was very encouraging to actually see Gary fight for the world title,” said Ekundayo.





“I thought I won my fight against him and he went on to fight for a world title, so I’m sure I’m not far off getting a title shot myself,” continued ‘The Natural’, who is open to the prospect of a rematch against Corcoran in the near future.

“To be honest, I’m a fighter and it doesn’t matter where or when I get my shot. Even if I have to fight Corcoran again to get it, we can do it again – for a title if possible. It depends on what MTK have in line for me,” said the former Prizefighter winner.

“I’m just proper excited about getting back in the ring. I haven’t had any word on an opponent yet, but I’m grateful to have MTK behind me and to get me back out on March 3.”

All the action on the ‘High Stakes’ fight night will be broadcast live on iFL TV following the YouTube channel’s successful coverage of MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ bill, which was topped by Liverpool heavyweight David Price last December and attracted over 145,000 viewers.

Tickets for the March 3 bill range from £40, with £60 table tickets (including service) available while ringside table seating (including service) are priced at £70.

Further fight details and streaming information will be announced in the coming weeks.