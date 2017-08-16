LaRon Mitchell Sells Out Omega Products; Additional Seating Created for Aug. 25 Fight

Competitive, heavyweight matchups generate buzz unlike any other. So much so that tickets for LaRon Mitchell’s (15-0, 13 KOs) title defense against Michael Bissett (14-9, 8 KOs) on Friday, Aug. 25, have been sold out since last week.

Due to high interest, Thompson Boxing Promotions will open an additional section of tickets that will be available for purchase – at the door – on the day of the event starting at 6:00 p.m. local time.

Mitchell vs. Bissett is the 8-round "Path to Glory" main attraction taking place from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif.





Mitchell, who is based in San Francisco, will make the first defense of the NABF Junior heavyweight title he won last October. He captured the vacant championship by unanimous decision over Scott Alexander.

“Bissett is a tough customer,” said Mitchell, who is a southpaw. “He had a good amateur background, but he was matched tough early in his career. I expect a tough battle. I’m ready to win in any way possible. Whether it’s by decision or knockout, it doesn’t matter to me.”

For Mitchell, arriving at this stage has been a remarkable accomplishment considering he didn’t pick up the sport until his early thirties. The former college football tight end had a brief amateur career highlighted by a runner up finish at the 2012 U.S. National Championships.

“I’m a totally different fighter mentally,” said Mitchell, referring to his progress. “The confidence is there. I have progressively gotten stronger and my technique has improved. My game is more refined from when I first started.”





Mitchell will need every tool in his arsenal to get passed Bissett, who sits on a four-fight winning streak.

“I’ve watched him fight before,” Mitchell said. “He’s one of those fighters that you have to beat. You’re not going to beat him just by showing up. If you’re not sharp, he’ll make you look bad.”

In addition to advancing his boxing career, Mitchell works full time as a physical education teacher at St. Elizabeth’s in Oakland, Calif.

The 8-round “Path to Glory” main event, along with the entire undercard, will be streamed live on TB Presents: Path to Glory.

In the 8-round co-feature, NABF Junior featherweight champion Erick Ituarte (17-1-1, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. makes his first title defense against Alberto Torres (10-0-2, 4 KOs) of Modesto, Calif.

The featured bout on the “Path to Glory” undercard pits a pair of undefeated junior lightweights in Roberto Meza (8-0, 4 KOs) of Temecula, Calif. and Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (8-0, 2 KOs) of Chicago (6-rounds).

Watch the LIVESTREAM on ThompsonBoxing.com or on the Thompson Boxing Facebook Page beginning at 8:00 p.m. PST / 11:00 p.m. EST.

The “Path to Glory” broadcast team features Beto Duran on play-by-play, with Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Omega Products International is located at 1681 California Ave., Corona, CA 92881 and can be reached at 951-737-7447.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.