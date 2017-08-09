LaRon Mitchell battles Michael Bissett on Aug.25

Unbeaten heavyweight standout LaRon Mitchell (15-0, 13 KOs) of San Francisco defends his NABF Junior title for the first time against Michael Bissett (14-9, 8 KOs) of Tampa, Fla. on Friday, Aug. 25 from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif.

The 8-round “Path to Glory” main event, along with the entire undercard, will be streamed live on TB Presents: Path to Glory.

Mitchell’s last outing came in October when he outpointed Scott Alexander to win the vacant NABF Junior heavyweight title. After registering five wins in 2015 and 2016, the current length of inactivity is the longest of Mitchell’s young career. The time off, however, is by design.

“I got a late start in the sport so it was important to be active early on,” said Mitchell, who turned 37 in May. “Now that I’ve built up my resume, I can be more selective in when I fight.”

Mitchell’s opponent, Bissett, has spent time in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. His marquee fight came early in his career – a knockout loss to recent world title challenger Dominic Breazeale.

Mitchell holds an amateur win over Breazeale and has previously sparred with top heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Charles Martin. After winning his first 13 fights by knockout, Mitchell has gone the distance in his last two outings. By being aggressive early, Mitchell plans to start a new knockout win streak.





“Heavyweights are the main course and fans want to see knockouts,” said Mitchell, who earned a runner-up finish at the 2012 U.S. National Championships. “I’m planning to put Bissett on his back.”

In the 8-round co-feature, NABF Junior featherweight champion Erick Ituarte (17-1-1, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. makes his first title defense against Alberto Torres (10-0-2, 4 KOs) of Modesto, Calif.

Ituarte, who is sitting on a ten fight winning streak, won a split decision against Isaac Zarate in May to win the vacant NABF Junior featherweight title. Ituarte’s fan friendly style of all out pressure was won him significant fans across Southern California.

“I like to attack,” Ituarte said. “Some fighters like to sit back for the first few rounds, but I don’t like to waste any time. I think Torres is going to have a hard time.”

The featured bout on the “Path to Glory” undercard pits a pair of undefeated junior lightweights in Roberto Meza (8-0, 4 KOs) of Temecula, Calif. and Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (8-0, 2 KOs) of Chicago (6-rounds).

It’s a quick turn around for Meza, as he won a split decision against Juan Sandoval on July 21 on a Thompson Boxing card from Ontario, Calif.

Popular, unbeaten bantamweight Rudy Garcia (5-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles tests his flawless record against Josue Morales (4-6-3) of Houston in a bout set for 6-rounds.

Additionally, bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs), who trains with Joel Diaz in Indio, Calif., will face an opponent to be named later (4-rounds).

Opening the “Path to Glory” show is junior welterweight Ruben Torres (pro debut) of Los Angeles and Ernest Knight (0-1) (4-rounds).

