LaRon Mitchell & Featherweight Erick Ituarte Set to Defend Titles Friday Night

Unbeaten heavyweight champion LaRon Mitchell (15-0, 13 KOs) defends his Jr. NABF title against Michael Bissett (14-9, 8 KOs) this Friday, Aug. 25, from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif.

The San Francisco-based Mitchell weighed in at 242 lbs., while Bissett checked in at 209 lbs. during Thursday’s weigh in. The “Path to Glory” main event is set for 8-rounds.





Tickets for “Path to Glory” sold out quickly, prompting Thompson Boxing to add an additional section of seating. Those tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event (this Friday) starting at 6:00 p.m. local time.

The second half of the championship doubleheader showcases featherweight champion Erick Ituarte (17-1-1, 2 KOs) defending his Jr. NABF title against Alberto Torres (10-0-2, 4 KOs).

To watch Thursday’s weigh in, which aired earlier today on our Facebook page, please click here.

WEIGHTS





Championship Doubleheader

LaRon Mitchell, 242 vs. Michael Bissett, 209

(8-rounds / Jr. NABF Heavyweight Championship)

Erick Ituarte, 125.9 vs. Alberto Torres, 125.7

(8-rounds / Jr. NABF Featherweight Championship)

Undercard

Roberto Meza, Jr. 129 vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 128.8 (6-rounds)

Saul Sanchez (weighing in Friday)

Ruben Torres, 135.6 vs. Jesse Cruz, 137 (4-rounds)

Watch the LIVESTREAM: TB Presents: Path to Glory on ThompsonBoxing.com or on the Thompson Boxing Facebook Page beginning at 8:00 p.m. PST / 11:00 p.m. EST.

The “Path to Glory” broadcast team features Beto Duran on play-by-play, with Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Omega Products International is located at 1681 California Ave., Corona, CA 92881 and can be reached at 951-737-7447.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. To follow the conversation on social media, please use #PathToGlory, #TBPresents, and #ThompsonBoxing.