Claressa Shields honored by AOL

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields has been named #28 in AOL’s annual list of the world’s 50 most dominant athletes.

Shields came in ahead of top stars from across the world of sports including Connor McGregor and the NBA’s Steph Curry.

According to AOL: “Shields lived up to the hype around her at the Rio Olympics, becoming the only American to win back-to-back golds in boxing at the Olympics. Following a dominant amateur career in which she went 77-1, she’s 3-0 with one knockout under her belt in her professional career. She’ll compete for the world title in just her fourth professional bout in August.”





On Friday, August 4, at MGM Grand Detroit, Shields (3-0, 1 KO) will fight for her first world championship against reigning WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs) of Germany. The 10-round match-up will serve as the main event of Salita Promotions’ “BATTLE OF THE BEST,” and televised live on ShoBox: The New Generation (10:30 p.m. ET/PT).

“I’m thrilled to be among such an elite group of men and women chosen as the most dominant athletes alive,” said Claressa Shields. “I’m particularly proud to join Andre Ward as the only two boxers on the list.”

“I’m so proud of Claressa, said her co-manager, Mark Taffet. “What an honor for this 22-year-old trailblazer! It is a tribute to her unsurpassed talent, dedication and perseverance. And this story has just begun!”

“It’s another amazing accomplishment and recognition for Claressa to be recognized with the top athletes in the world less than a year as a professional athlete,” said her promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Claressa is on her way to be the face of woman’s sports and her world title challenge against current champion Nikki Adler is a big step in that direction.”





To view the entire list, click HERE.

In the evening’s co-main event, junior welterweight KO artist Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs) will collide with fellow undefeated prospect Sonny “Pretty Boi” Fredrickson (17-0, 11 KOs) in a 10-round “Someone’s 0 Must Go” showdown at MGM Grand Detroit and live on.

To open the telecast, undefeated world-ranked super bantamweight Vladimir Tikhonov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Russia will face Texas slugger Jesse Angel Hernandez (8-1, 6 KOs) over eight tough rounds between southpaws.

Tickets for the event promoted by Salita Promotions are on sale now and are priced at $350, $250, $125 and $60. They will be available at www.ticketmaster.com.