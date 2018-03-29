Langford & Welborn Collide For British Title

Tommy Langford and Jason Welborn collide at Walsall Town Hall for the British Middleweight Title on Friday, 4th May.





The pair, both massive West Bromwich Albion fans, will battle it out for the Lord Lonsdale Belt in front of a sell-out crowd in May on BCB Promotions’ Neutral Ground: Battle of the Baggies. Champion Langford collected the strap in 2016 with a comprehensive victory over Sam Sheedy before successfully defending the belt against Jack Arnfield earlier this year. Welborn, back with BCB Promotions,

claimed the WBC International Silver Title last year and will be looking to add the British Title to his increasing cabinet.

“This is a massive fight,” explained BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson. “Tommy and Jason are two of the best middleweights in the country.

Tommy is well known for being an Albion fan and Jason is a massive Baggie too so it adds a little bit of spice to the fight. The whole of West Bromwich and the surrounding areas will want to be at this one!

“It will have huge local interest we are sure. It will be a packed out venue, full of Black Country fight fans who will witness what

is sure to be a Fight of the Year Contenders.”

Tickets are on sale now from Walsall Town Hall Box Office priced at £150 VIP Ringside and £50 Standard – 0845 111 2900. The show will sell-out, so please purchase

your tickets immediately to avoid disappointment.