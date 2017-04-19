Langford hoping for victory over Khurtsidze

Baggies bomber Tommy Langford is hoping a victory over Avtandil Khurtsidze for the WBO Interim Middleweight Title will secure an all-British showdown with World Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

On Saturday night the unbeaten British Champion headlines the Leicester Arena, with a full undercard in support featuring Anthony Yarde, Tyrone Nurse, Daniel Dubois, Lyon Woodstock Jr and more.





“When the fight was offered, I was more than happy to say yes and take it,” Langford told BoxNation. “Winning this puts you front of the queue for Billy Joe Saunders. I don’t know if he’s got a big fight or not, but if not he must fight me.

“That’s a big domestic fight there in itself, something I’ve always wanted. This means I can’t be avoided so I have to win this fight,” stated the Birmingham boxer.

Saunders had been hoping to secure a Middleweight unification with Gennady Golovkin for all the belts this summer, but if the fight fails to materialise, he may be forced to look at other options.

“Originally you’re thinking that the Golovkin fight would happen in the meantime, and you’re gonna be there [as a] certainty to fight the winner. But if he doesn’t get that – and it’s looking more suspect now – then it has to happen! Why shouldn’t it happen in the summer? [First] I’ve got to win Saturday night,” added Langford.

“I’ve never been shy about saying I’d fancy the Billy Joe fight, and I fancy myself to beat Billy Joe. He’s a very good, top operator and he found a way to win despite his performance [against Artur Akavov]. You’re in the game to fight for titles, he’s got one and I want it!”

Birmingham’s Tommy Langford faces ‘mini Mike Tyson’ Avtandil Khurtsidze for the WBO Interim Middleweight World Title in the evening’s main event; local lad Jahmaine ‘Smasher’ Smyle (14-4-2, 6 KOs) makes the second defence of his English Super-Middleweight strap against unbeaten Londoner Darryl Williams (14-0, 6 KOs).

Slick South African Zolani Tete (24-3, 20 KOs) faces Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight Championship; KO king Anthony Yarde (9-0, 8 KOs) will be looking to extend his unbeaten record into double figures and Heavyweight starlet ‘Dangerous’ Daniel Dubois fights for the second time as a pro against Blaise Mendouo.

Remaining tickets priced £30 are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk