Lanardo Tyner vs. Cortez Chambliss on Oct.26

In boxing, there are “grudge” matches manufactured to sell fights, where the hostility is mostly acting. For example, there are indications of that in the buildup to Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s upcoming showdown.





And then sometimes, two fighters really, really don’t like each other. Think Terence Crawford taking out Jose Benavidez Jr., recently.

In Detroit, the latter type of grudge match, a real grudge match, has heated to a boil on social media. With insults and threats going back-and-forth daily, outspoken Detroit boxing staple Lanardo “Pain Server” Tyner (34-13-2, 21 KOs) and upstart opponent Cortez Chambliss (4-0, 4 KOs) have been escalating hostilities since the day their match-up was announced.

The two Detroit-based welterweights will finally settle their differences in the eight-round main event on Friday, October 26, at the MotorCity Casino Hotel.

“He’s trying to bunny hop over me, but he’s not ready,” said an animated Tyner. The 43-year-old is known as a fearless and iron-jawed spoiler. A 14-year veteran, Tyner has been the 12-round distance with elite superstar Canelo Alvarez and world champions such as Lamont Peterson and Antonio DeMarco. He’s also taken out a number of prospects who found out too late they were in too deep.

“I can’t believe he even called me out,” continued Tyner. “He’s going to get a beating. This isn’t the amateurs and there are no shortcuts. This is not the door to come thorough.”

A heavily decorated former amateur, 21-year-old Chambliss has been flawless, thus far, as a professional. With power in both hands and above-average speed, Chambliss looks like a new face in the resurgent Motown boxing scene.

“This fight is personal to me,” he said. “Not for the same reasons as my opponent; anger and hostility have nothing to do with it. For me, it’s all about the energy of the risk and challenge. That’s what life is about: ‘growth through challenge,’ so I’m excited for this opportunity.”





The event, entitled “Night of Knockouts XIV” is presented by Carlos Llinas, in cooperation with Dmitriy Salita.

“Carlos Llinas has delivered a consistent, successful series, which has served as a development ground for many notable names in the sport,” said Dmitriy Salita. “This match between Chambless and Tyner is a classic crossroads fight, with a young, undefeated contender and a proven veteran. A ‘must win’ for both that I know will deliver for the fans. I am happy to be involved with the upcoming event and working together towards producing top contenders and champions in the championship city of Detroit.”

“This is the number one boxing and MMA series in the country that has been going on for nine years and I’m glad to be working with Salita Promotions on this event,” said Carlos Llinas. “It’s good for fighters and everyone involved when promoters can work with each other and provide a platform for fighters to reach the next level.”

Also on the card, one of the most promising young fighters in Detroit’s resurgent boxing scene, undefeated bantamweight Ja’Rico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (9-0-1, 6 KOs), will return to action six-round bout against former world-title challenger Christian “Italiano” Esquivel of Mexico (30-15-1, 23 KOs).

