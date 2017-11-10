Lamont Roach Jr. battles Rey Perez on 11/30

Lamont Roach, Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs) will make his headlining debut as he defends his WBC Youth Super Featherweight Title against Filipino contender Rey “Flash” Perez (21-8, 6 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the Nov. 30 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. ESPN3 (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) will transmit the fights live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Undercard transmission airs on ESPN3 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.ESPN2 will air the fight at 11 p.m.ET/8 p.m. PT.

Roach, Jr. is one of the best prospects of the exclusive Golden Boy Promotions stable. After a stellar amateur record through the NoXcuse Boxing Club, the 22-year-old native of Washington, D.C. debuted in April 2014. Since then, Roach’s combination of skill and technique earned him 12 straight victories before earning the WBC Youth Super Featherweight title in January 2017. Since then, Roach, Jr. has stayed very busy and has defended his belt two times. He will defend his title before a hometown crowd for the first time on Nov. 30.





Perez, a 27-year-old native of the Philippines, is a tough competitor with bouts against Chris “The Hitman” Avalos and the future WBO World Super Bantamweight Champion Jessie Magdaleno on his resume. Perez is coming off a second-round knockout victory against Noel Adelmita in June 2017, and will look to toss Roach, Jr. off the proverbial super featherweight ladder if he can capitalize on his last win.

In the co-main event, Jose “Wonder Boy” Lopez (18-1-1, 13 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico will take on Miguel “Miguelito” Gonzalez (21-3, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico in a high-level 10-round fight for the WBO International Super Featherweight Title.

Also on the card is Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-1, 8 KOs), who will take on Raul “El Bule” Hidalgo (26-15, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a 10-round featherweight event.

Opponents for Alex Rincon (3-0, 3 KOs), the hard-hitting 154-pound prospect who will participate in a four-round swing bout, and George Rincon (2-0) of Dallas Texas who will open the night of boxing in a four-round welterweight clash, will be announced shortly.

Roach, Jr. vs. Perez is a 10-round super featherweight fight for the WBC Youth Super Featherweight Title and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions.





Tickets for Roach, Jr. vs Perez are priced at $75 VIP, $75, $55 and $35, not including taxes or fees, go on sale Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon ET. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call the Ticketmaster Contact Center at (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.comand www.goldenboytickets.com.