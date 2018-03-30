Lamont Roach Jr. faces Orlando Cruz on 4/19

Lamont Roach, Jr. (16-0, 6 KOs) will take a step toward contender status in the competitive super featherweight division when he faces the toughest test of his career against Orlando “El Fenomeno” Cruz (25-6-1, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the April 19 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET /6:30 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream the fights beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.





Roach, Jr. is one of the best prospects of the exclusive Golden Boy Promotions stable. After a stellar amateur record through the NoXcuse Boxing Club, the 22-year-old native of Washington, D.C. debuted in April 2014. Since then, Roach’s combination of skill and technique earned him 12 straight victories before capturing the WBC Youth Super Featherweight title in January 2017. Since then, Roach, Jr. has defended his belt several times, including a dominant unanimous decision victory against Rey “Flash” Perez on the Nov. 30. edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. Roach will look to take the next step in his career against toughest challenge to date.

“I’m excited for this fight, and I’m ready to perform at a high level on ESPN again,” said Lamont Roach, Jr. “This fight is going to put me exactly where I need to be to show that I’m ready to be on a championship chase!”

Cruz is an experienced contender who participated in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. The 36-year-old has taken on world champions such as former two-division world champions Daniel Ponce De Leon and Orlando “Siri” Salido, along with WBO Lightweight World Champion “Turbo” Terry Flanagan. The former world title challenger will look to prevent Roach, Jr. from becoming a contender.

“I can say that this training camp has been one of the best of my career,” said Orlando Cruz. “I feel blessed by God, who gives me strength and health to stay on top of my game. I will be 110% ready for this fight and to have a strong win on April 19 in Puerto Rico.”





The exciting undercard will be full of some of Puerto Rico’s best and brightest prospects. Jose Lopez (24-6-1, 12 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico will take on Miguel Gonzalez (21-4, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in a crossroads battle scheduled for 10 rounds in the lightweight division. Magdiel Cotto (8-0, 7 KOs) of Comerio, Puerto Rico will take on Elie Augustama (6-7, 3 KOs) of Port Prince, Haiti in a six-round fight.

Luis Hernandez (16-5, 9 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico will face Juan Abreu (20-3-1, 19 KOs) of La Romana, Domincan Republic in a fight slated for 10 rounds in the welterweight division. Bayamon, Puerto Rico’s Bryan Chevalier (8-1-1, 8 KOs) will clash against a soon-to-be-announced opponent.

Daniel Zorilla (6-0, 6 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico will participate in a six-rounder in the 140-pound division, while Carlos Caraballo (5-0, 4 KOs), a prospect of Guayanillla, Puerto Rico, will fight in a six-round fight in the super bantamweight division. Opponents for both fighters will be announced shortly.

“I’m very excited to present Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. This a wonderful place to show boxing. This upcoming event on April 19 will be packed of action,” said Miguel Cotto, former world champion and future Hall of Famer.





“We will have great fights on April 19 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Fans will enjoy a great show,” said Hector Soto, Vice Presidente of Cotto Promotions.

“At the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, we are more than happy to return and present high-level boxing events in our house, and what better way to do it with two great champions such as Oscar de la Hoya, Miguel Cotto and ESPN! That these three sports giants are betting on Puerto Rico to present their events is a very good thing. I know that the locals will be present on April 19 at the ‘Choliseo’ to enjoy a great night,” said Eduardo Cajina, General Manager of the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Roach, Jr. vs. Cruz is a ten-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fight will take place on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET /6:30 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream the fights beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

Videos and images are available for download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link: http://bit.ly/RoachJrCruz must be given to Golden Boy Promotions.

Tickets for Roach, Jr. vs. Cruz are priced at $10, $20, $30 and $50 plus applicable taxes, fees and service charges. Tickets and are on sale now and can be purchased at www.Ticketpop.com or by phone at 787-294-0001, and at Coliseo de Puerto Rico Box Office, at www.coliseodepuertorico.com or by phone at 787-777-0800.